"Good news" - Ex-Manchester United star Nemanja Matic on Gareth Southgate dropping Rashford, Grealish from England's Euro 2024 squad

Nemanja Matic has admitted he's glad Gareth Southgate decided to drop ex-Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford from England's Euro 2024 squad. The Red Devils forward was left out of the provisional squad while Manchester City's Jack Grealish was cut yesterday from the final 26-man squad.

Matic was also happy not to see Grealish selected ahead of Serbia's clash with the Three Lions in Group C. Southgate's men are favorites to win the competition and kickstart their campaign against the Balkans country.

The former Manchester United midfielder expressed the feeling among Serbians to not see either Rashford or Grealish selected. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I would always like to have players like (Marcus Rashford) and (Jack Grealish) in the team, players who can decide the game with one move!Not selected/good news for us."

Rashford, 26, endured a frustrating past season at club level with an alarming lack of form, which ultimately led to Southgate's decision. He managed eight goals and five assists in 43 games across competitions.

However, the United attacker is an explosive talent who can come alive at any given moment. He was a standout performer for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and this will be their first major tournament he's missed since the 2018 World Cup.

Grealish, 28, similarly wasn't at his best last season for Manchester City, coming in and out of Pep Guardiola's side. He posted three goals and as many assists in 36 games across competitions.

The former Aston Villa winger's unpredictability may have benefited England at Euro 2024. He impressed in a 3-0 friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina after coming on from the bench but didn't do enough to secure a place at the Euros.

England players reportedly surprised by Southgate's decision ahead of Euro 2024

Jack Grealish won't be joining the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

The response from Southgate's squad to Grealish's snub appears to be one of confusion. One senior England player approached the the manager to get an understanding behind the decision and to inform the players, per The Telegraph.

Grealish has earned 36 caps, bagging two goals and eight assists. He would have been one of the more experienced heads had he made the squad for Euro 2024.

The Three Lions squad didn't clash over the decision but just wanted an understanding. James Maddison, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, James Trafford, Jarrad Branthwaite and the injured Harry Maguire were also cut.

Southgate explained during his press conference confirming the England squad (via 90min):

"[Maddison] and Jack would have provided us with something different as well and they've been tough calls. They're calls we've gone over and over and over as a group of staff to try to be fair and to try to use the right rationale."

England boast some of Europe's most formidable attackers in their final squad for Euro 2024. Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, and Ollie Watkins will be on the plane.