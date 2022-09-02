“Good player but at Dortmund made too many mistakes” – Ex-Liverpool star makes interesting claim about Manuel Akanji after Manchester City move

Manchester City recently signed Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund. But the 27-year-old Swiss centre-back made too many mistakes during his time in Dortmund, according to former Liverpool player Dietmar Hamann.

Manchester City @ManCity



Read more We are delighted to announce we have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund! ✍️Read more We are delighted to announce we have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund! ✍️ Read more ⤵️

Speaking on Sky Sports News (reported via Manchester Evening News), Hamann said:

"He’s a very good player, he’s been at Dortmund over the last few season, he’s just made too many mistakes. I think he’s a very capable player, if he maybe only plays 20 to 25 games his concentration levels will be better. Good player but at Dortmund made too many mistakes."

The defender played 158 times for the German giants after joining them in 2018. He has also represented Switzerland on 41 occasions.

Akanji has joined the Cityzens on a five-year deal. Ecstatic with his transfer, he told the club's official website:

"I am delighted to be here and can't wait to get started. City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons."

Akanji will join Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and John Stones as the fifth centre-back at City. Speaking about the next step in his career, the Swiss defender said:

“I knew last year when I was at Borussia Dortmund that I wanted to make the next step in my career. I wanted to get better. Now moving here to Manchester City under the command of Pep Guardiola, it can't get better than that. The combination of the coach and the club is perfect for me."

Akanji understands the challenges of playing for City and believes it was the right decision to join the Premier League champions. He added:

“It was a bit unexpected in the last stage of the transfer market, but when Manchester City asked me if I wanted to come here, I had no doubts about moving here. I know the quality of this team. I'm here to prove myself as well. I want to show everyone that they were right in choosing me.”

Akanji all praise for Manchester City star Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has made a fiery start to life in the Premier League. He has scored nine goals in five games, including two hat-tricks.

Akanji, who knows Haaland from his Dortmund days, praised the Manchester City forward, saying:

“He has an amazing combination of skills. He is fast and physically very strong, but he is also technically skillful. With the combination of both, he is a striker very difficult to stop. The way he uses his body makes him very hard to stop him."

He added:

"He keeps on working on his skills, he is still young and has so many years in front of him, but I think he will only get better.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava