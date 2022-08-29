“Good question” – Raphael Varane names retired Manchester United star he would love to play with the most 

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has named Laurent Blanc as the club's former player who he would have liked to play alongside.

Varane made the move to Old Trafford last season after a long and successful stint at Real Madrid where he made 360 appearances. He won four Champions League titles during that time, among other honors.

The Frenchman has made 31 appearances for the Red Devils so far after struggling with injuries for a majority of last season.

Varane, 29, recently appeared for a Q & A with the fans on Manchester United's platforms. When asked which former legend of the club he would have loved to play with, the defender named his compatriot Blanc as his choice.

Here's what the 2018 World Cup winner stated (via club's official website):

“Good question. I would like to say maybe Laurent Blanc because he's a French defender, like me, and a great player.”

Blanc was a mainstay at the heart of United's defense during his time at the club. He made 75 appearances for the Red Devils during his stint at Old Trafford. Much like Varane, Blanc is a former World Cup winner as well.

Apart from Manchester United, Blanc played for clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, Olympique Marseille, and more.

The 56-year-old has had a successful career as a manager as well, being France's head coach from 2010 to 2012.

Blanc was also in the Paris Saint-Germain hot seat between 2013 and 2016.

Manchester United set to sign Antony from Ajax for €100 million

Antony is set to join Manchester United from Ajax

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Ajax winger Antony for a massive fee of €100 million.

The winger has been a target for new manager Erik ten Hag for a while. The club are going all out by paying a mammoth transfer fee in pursuit of the Brazilian.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Contracts being prepared, it’s Eredivisie historical record fee — Antony will be in Manchester next week. Antony to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement in principle with Ajax, €100m fee. Contract until June 2027 with option until 2028. To be signed tomorrow.Contracts being prepared, it’s Eredivisie historical record fee — Antony will be in Manchester next week. Antony to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement in principle with Ajax, €100m fee. Contract until June 2027 with option until 2028. To be signed tomorrow. 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFCContracts being prepared, it’s Eredivisie historical record fee — Antony will be in Manchester next week. https://t.co/Wr9mUiX1Ud

Antony has made 82 appearances for Ajax, scoring 24 goals and providing 22 assists. The skilled winger was left out of the Ajx squad for the last two matchdays amidst speculations of a move away from the club.

United have already signed Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Casemiro during the summer. With the addition of Antony, the club will be determined to have a better campaign than they have in recent times.

Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh