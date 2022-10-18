"Good to see him get humbled" "He should be on that podium" - Football fans debate PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's final 2022 Ballon d'Or ranking

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe narrowly missed the top five in the Ballon d'Or rankings, eventually getting placed sixth.

This has seen football fans debate the forward's final position on Twitter. Some claim he should have been placed in the top five, while others state that his rank was apt.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappé came in 6th for the Ballon d'Or Kylian Mbappé came in 6th for the Ballon d'Or 👀 https://t.co/id7hZF4ACu

Taking to Twitter to share their opinions, fans have started a strong debate about the PSG forward's Ballon d'Or ranking. Here is a selection of some of their tweets and mixed opinions:

ThiagoSZN_ @ThiagoSZN_ @ESPNFC Bro thinks he owns football after the contract extension at PSG. Good to see him get humbled @ESPNFC Bro thinks he owns football after the contract extension at PSG. Good to see him get humbled

Dzu @Dzu999 @Ewantrez @ESPNFC I can't think of a single valid reason for Lewandowski to be top 5 and not Mbappé @Ewantrez @ESPNFC I can't think of a single valid reason for Lewandowski to be top 5 and not Mbappé

. @15ucl @ESPNFC and ? he should be thankful for that position @ESPNFC and ? he should be thankful for that position

Louie ☥ @ItsTreshon @ESPNFC i don’t see a world where he finished first as of right now anyway so @ESPNFC i don’t see a world where he finished first as of right now anyway so

- @GPv3000 Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Ballon d’Or top 5, per



Benzema

Lewandowski

Mane

Salah

Vinícius | Ballon d’Or top 5, per @Gazzetta_it BenzemaLewandowskiManeSalahVinícius 🚨| Ballon d’Or top 5, per @Gazzetta_it 🇫🇷 Benzema 🇵🇱 Lewandowski 🇸🇳 Mane 🇪🇬 Salah 🇧🇷 Vinícius the negative PR on mbappe is crazy cuz he should be on that podium twitter.com/themadridzone/… the negative PR on mbappe is crazy cuz he should be on that podium twitter.com/themadridzone/…

It has not helped that Mbappe has had a strained relationship with football fans, mostly due to his mega-contract with the Parisian giants. While there have been different claims as to the size of the contract and the power it may give him at the club, many have viewed the deal with disdain.

Notably, Spain's top-tier league La Liga filed a lawsuit to prevent Mbappe's contract with PSG from being validated. The deal, which is reportedly valued at €500 million over three years, was sizeable enough to break UEFA's financial fair play rules, which led to the lawsuit.

As far as on-pitch performances go, the World Cup winner has continued to impress on all accounts. This season has seen him score eight league goals in just nine starts, alongside one assist. His continental appearances have also been impressive, with the forward racking up four goals in four games for PSG.

Last season, he was arguably the best player in France, picking up 28 goals and 17 assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances, and guiding the Parisian giants to the title. While they crashed out of the Champions League against Real Madrid, the forward enjoyed six goals and four assists in just eight appearances.

However, the Ballon d'Or rankings have not deemed his impressive performances enough to hand him a spot on the podium.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe was booed at his Ballon d'Or arrival

According to GOAL, Kylian Mbappe was booed when he arrived for the Ballon d'Or ceremony with his father. Although he plays for the biggest club in Paris, and the ceremony was also held in the French capital, the fans did not seem too eager to welcome him.

This could be due to rumors surrounding Mbappe's future, with reports claiming that an exit is around the corner for the forward. It is believed that his relationship with the Parisians has devolved, even though he has stated that he will not leave the Parc des Princes in January

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes