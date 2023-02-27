“Good to see you with the smile” - Kylian Mbappe sends message to Manchester United star after Carabao Cup win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe left an uplifting message on Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's Instagram picture. The English attacker was celebrating winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday (February 26).

The Red Devils lifted their first trophy since 2017 after beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley at the weekend. Sancho played seven minutes after being introduced in the 83rd minute.

It was the first time he has won a trophy at Old Trafford, and he uploaded a picture of himself with one of the goalscorers Marcus Rashford. Mbappe replied in the comments, saying:

“Good to see you with the smile."

Sancho has endured a difficult time at Manchester United since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £74 million. The English winger was regarded as one of Europe's most exciting attackers on his arrival.

However, he has struggled for confidence and form with the Red Devils. He has made 59 appearances across competitions, scoring ten goals and providing four assists. Erik ten Hag sent him for individual training before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. He returned to the first team after three months out in January and seems to be enjoying his game once again.

Mbappe and Sancho's connection dates back to the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League campaign. The latter was at Dortmund at the time and met the Frenchman's PSG side in the last 16. The Parisians beat BvB 3-1 on aggregate.

Sancho revealed to SoccerBible that Mbappe had glowing words for him following that meeting, saying:

"I spoke to him after the game. We had a little conversation after the game. He said to me: 'you're doing really well; keep it up, and you'll get far'. It was nice to have that conversation with him. "

Manchester United's Phil Jones claims Rashford is currently the best player in the world

Jones lauds Rashford as the best player in the world.

Rashford has been in scintillating form for Manchester United this season, scoring 25 goals in 38 games across competitions. The English striker was awarded the Red Devils' second goal in their Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle after it had previously gone down as an own goal by Sven Botman.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Jones talked about Rashford's performances this season:

"Defenders find it really hard to cope with him. He can take it one way or the other, goals from outside the box. He’s scored a few headers recently as well, so his all-round game has hit heights he probably didn’t think he was going to get to."

The Manchester United defender added:

"He’s been brilliant, and on current form, he’s probably the best player in the world."

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford Time to focus on the next one boys … Time to focus on the next one boys …🏆💭 https://t.co/MlTyRkFMN5

Meanwhile, PSG's Mbappe is arguably the best player in the world right now. The French striker has been in prolific form, scoring 29 goals in 29 games across competitions this season. He won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with eight goals.

