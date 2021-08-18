"Good things will come out of this" - Toni Kroos hints at big Real Madrid signing after Lionel Messi's PSG move

Toni Kroos has claimed Paris Saint-Germain signing Lionel Messi is good for Real Madrid. The German believes Messi's move to Paris will open the door for Kylian Mbappe to join Los Blancos.

Messi joined PSG last week and is set to make his debut for the Ligue 1 side later this month. Meanwhile, Mbappe has just a year left on his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move away from the French side.

Reports suggest Mbappe wants to move to Real Madrid and Toni Kroos is ready to welcome him with both hands.

"We'll see how it all works out (Messi to PSG). Maybe the move is good for us because our biggest competitor lost their best player. And maybe even more good things will come out of it as a result. Maybe someone from Paris joins us," the Real Madrid midfielder said.

This is not the first time Kroos has spoken about Mbappe. Earlier this month, he hinted at Real Madrid potentially signing the Frenchman before the window closes.

"I prefer to talk about signings that have already been completed. But since Real [Madrid] always want the best, I would not be surprised," he said.

PSG reluctant to let go of Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe despite signing Lionel Messi

PSG are looking to get their hands on the elusive Champions League trophy. They are keen to have the best players in the world at their disposal and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is adamant Mbappe is one of them.

During the unveiling of Lionel Messi, the PSG president said:

"Mbappe? He is a PSG player. He has said publicly that he doesn't want to leave the team. We know his future, he has already said he doesn't want to leave the team and he will stay. He said he wanted a competitive team, and you can't have a more competitive team [than what we have here]. He has no reason to do anything other than stay. He is Parisian and has a winning mentality. He's one of our players."

But Mbappe is yet to pen a new deal at the club and could leave for free next summer.

