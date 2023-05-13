Google AI ignores Barcelona and names four clubs Lionel Messi could play for next season

Lionel Messi will become a free agent this summer as he heads towards the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). We asked Google AI to predict the club he could join this summer, and it has surprisingly ignored Barcelona.

The Catalan side are the ones heavily linked with the Argentine as they are keen on a reunion. They believe that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner deserves a proper farewell at the club after a sudden end to his Camp Nou career in 2021.

However, Google AI believes Inter Miami, Al Hilal, PSG and even Newell's Old Boys have a better chance of having the FIFA World Cup winner next season than Barcelona. This was the AI response:

"Here are some of the possible clubs that Lionel Messi could join in the summer of 2023:

"Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Messi is currently contracted to PSG until the end of the season. There have been reports that he could be released or that he could sign a new contract.

"Inter Miami: There have been rumors that Messi could move to Inter Miami, an MLS club that is partly owned by his former Barcelona teammate David Beckham.

"Al Hilal: Al Hilal is a Saudi Arabian club that has been linked with Messi in the past. The club is known for its financial power and its ability to attract top players.

"Newell's Old Boys: Newell's Old Boys is a club in Argentina where Messi grew up. He has said that he would like to play for the club at some point in his career."

The AI failed to acknowledge the links with Barcelona and did not mention the Catalan side in the entire answer.

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi to retire?

Google AI went on to claim that there is a chance Lionel Messi retires at the end of the season. The answer noted that the Argentine has won everything in club football and could call it quits to spend more time with his family.

"It is also possible that Messi could retire at the end of the season. He is 34 years old and has won everything there is to win in club football. He may decide that it is time to focus on his family and his other interests."

Al Hilal have tabled a €400 million per season offer, while Inter Miami are also working on a deal for the Argentine.

