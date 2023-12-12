Google announces Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘most-searched athlete’ of all time as he beats Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli and more

Google recently revealed some stats from their 25-year-long search history and Cristiano Ronaldo's name was once again on the horizon.

The Al Nassr forward was the most searched athlete in the history of Google search, beating the likes of Lionel Messi and Virat Kohli to the record.

Messi and Ronaldo have been rivals on the field for the better part of the 21st century, with both players taking the game to a new level. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has established himself as a legend of modern-day cricket.

Here is the tweet posted by Google, which confirmed Ronaldo as the most searched athlete of all time in their search engine:

Football turned out to be the most searched sport while Kohli was the most searched cricketer.

As for Ronaldo, the 38-year-old currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. He joined them in December 2022, before making his debut in January 2023.

He has registered 34 goals and 12 assists in 41 games for the Saudi club and when paired with his strikes for Portugal, Ronaldo currently leads the scoring charts across the world for most goals in 2023.

Taking a look at the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli

Ronaldo is one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the sport. He has won five Champions League trophies, three Premier League titles, two La Ligas, one Euro and one Nations League among other major honors.

Individually, he has registered 735 goals and 235 assists in 990 club games across his career. He has 128 goals and 35 assists in 205 games for Portugal as well. Ronaldo has won five Ballons d'Or in his career.

Coming to Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain has registered 80 international centuries. He trails Sachin Tendulkar (100) in the all-time list and has the highest number of tons amongst active players. Kohli also holds the record for the highest number of centuries in One Day cricket (50).

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter also holds the record for the highest run-aggregate in single editions of a ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Indian Premier League season.