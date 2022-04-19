"Got the ability to enjoy the Premier League" - Glen Johnson urges Liverpool to sign former Arsenal forward

Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson believes the Reds should sign former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry to strengthen their attack further. The winger currently plays for Bayern Munich but has around 15 months left on his contract.

Gnabry has been in good form this season, scoring 15 goals and making 10 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions so far. Hence, if he leaves the German club, there could be multiple suitors for him.

Squawka @Squawka Serge Gnabry has equalled his best ever scoring season in the Bundesliga:



◉ 2019/20: 31 games, 12 goals

◉ 2021/22: 30 games, 12 goals



As per Goal.com, Real Madrid and Liverpool are interested in signing him, while Bayern Munich are trying to convince him to sign a new deal.

Johnson believes that if Jurgen Klopp's men find a "sensible deal" for the German, they should definitely sign him. He said on bettingodds.com:

“I think if Liverpool can get a sensible deal done for Serge Gnabry then it would be worth doing. I don’t know what his contract situation is but if there’s a chance you could do a clever deal without a crazy transfer fee then he’s certainly got the ability to enjoy the Premier League. Obviously they’ve got fantastic players in that position, but the more you sign players like that, the more it brings out of everybody else.”

Gnabry played in the Premier League for three years with Arsenal. He came through the ranks but could only make 18 senior appearances for the club in all competitions. He scored just once and made two assists in his time with the Gunners.

Arsenal hopes for Liverpool's assistance in the race for top four

The Reds and the Gunners are in the race for the title and top four in the Premier League, respectively.

Jurgen Klopp's men are just one point behind Manchester City at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta's men, on the other hand, occupy sixth place, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

In their final push for their aspirations this season, Arsenal are stepping into a crucial week. They face Chelsea (April 20) and Manchester United (April 23) this week.

The Red Devils are currently fifth, level on points with the Gunners and goal difference, ahead only on goals scored (52-45).

Arteta's men will hope for some assistance from Klopp's men in the remaining games this season. Liverpool face Manchester United on 19 April and Tottenham Hotspur on May 7.

Arsenal will hope that the Reds beat their top-four rivals to help them in their push for Champions League football next season.

