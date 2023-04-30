"Got away with murder", "Rather take Maguire over him" - Fans furious with Liverpool star's performance despite 4-3 win over Tottenham

Despite Liverpool's thrilling 4-3 victory against Tottenham Hotspur, fans expressed their frustration with Virgil van Dijk's unsteady performance, as the defender failed to contain Spurs' relentless attack. Spurs staged a remarkable comeback, drawing level at 3-3 before Diogo Jota sealed the win for the Reds in stoppage time.

Van Dijk had a shining moment with a goal-line clearance but, aside from that, he appeared shaky and was repeatedly outplayed by Tottenham's forward line. Although the Dutchman managed a few crucial recoveries and headers, his lapses in defense were glaring and contributed to conceding three goals.

Disgruntled fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment with Van Dijk's performance, criticizing him in a flurry of tweets. One even claimed they would prefer Manchester United's Harry Maguire over the stumbling Liverpool star.

Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy fans:

v @Vreddy04 Wallahi Robertson and Van Dijk got away with murder, these man are sooooo lucky. Wallahi Robertson and Van Dijk got away with murder, these man are sooooo lucky.

me @qamkie @circumciseking i think van dijk should probably retire after getting sent like that tbh @circumciseking i think van dijk should probably retire after getting sent like that tbh

Mustapha Usman @UsmanMustapha_M We would have seen many of this pic if Van Dijk used to mark players in a close fight like this. We would have seen many of this pic if Van Dijk used to mark players in a close fight like this. https://t.co/jBQSlFPxFp

Carl @carlirish12 @jonmorleylfc We have no chance getting top 4 with Van Dijk at the back we are brutal @jonmorleylfc We have no chance getting top 4 with Van Dijk at the back we are brutal

Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur

In a thrilling rollercoaster of a match, Diogo Jota's stoppage-time goal clinched a 4-3 Premier League win for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur, boosting their chances of European qualification.

The intense battle saw the Reds race to a 3-0 lead within the first 15 minutes, leaving Tottenham's defense in tatters for the second consecutive Sunday.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring for the hosts just three minutes into the game, followed by a Luis Diaz volley that further exposed Tottenham's defensive frailties. When Mohamed Salah converted a penalty in the 15th minute, it seemed Spurs were in for another nightmare, reminiscent of their 6-1 drubbing by Newcastle United the previous week.

However, the match took an unexpected turn as Tottenham mounted a comeback, with some supporters heading for the exits and others demanding refunds. Harry Kane's 39th-minute volley past Alisson sparked hope, and although Son Heung-min's subsequent strike hit the post, the visitors' momentum was building.

After the half-time break, Tottenham's misfortune continued as both Son and Cristian Romero were denied by the woodwork. But Liverpool's grip on the game loosened, and Son's 77th-minute goal made it 3-2, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish.

In a dramatic twist, former Everton forward Richarlison's stoppage-time header looked to have secured an unlikely draw for Tottenham. But the elation was short-lived, as substitute Diogo Jota took advantage of a Lucas Moura error to snatch victory for Liverpool with a cool, composed finish.

The final effort from the former Wolves man was enough to propel the Reds past Spurs into fifth place in the league table.

