"Got away with murder" "Shouldn't join the celebrations" - Manchester United star gets destroyed for his 'embarrassing' performance against Brighton 

Fans have lambasted Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea for his disappointing display during his side's 7-6 penalty shootout win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils advanced to the FA Cup final for the 21st time, joining Arsenal as the two sides to achieve this feat. They did so through a rare shootout win. Erik ten Hag's men were held to a 0-0 regulation time draw by Brighton in a cagey semifinal at Wembley on Sunday (April 23).

Manchester United fans feared the worst when the tie headed to penalties as they have a horrific spot-kick record. They had lost four of their last five and De Gea has not been dependable during shootouts.

The Spaniard didn't need to make a save during the shootout as Solly March blasted his attempt over the bar. Victor Lindelof then astutely converted the decisive penalty to secure his side an FA Cup final meeting with Manchester City. Despite reading notes throughout the shootout, De Gea was poor, often diving the wrong way.

Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Marcel Sabitzer, and Wout Weghorst all scored their spot-kicks. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Groß, Deniz Undav, Pervis Estupinan, Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster all netted their penalties.

De Gea headed into their FA Cup semifinal off the back of a torrid showing in Manchester United's Europa League quarterfinal elimination against Sevilla. The Spanish shot-stopper was error-prone as his side lost 3-0 (5-2 on aggregate) on Thursday.

However, De Gea bounced back during regulation time against the Seagulls at Wembley. He made five saves and looked more assured as Ten Hag's side sealed their place in the final.

Yet, fans are still taking aim at the Red Devils goalkeeper for not saving a single penalty during the shootout. One fan thought De Gea was a lucky man:

"De Gea got away with murder."

Another fan doesn't think De Gea should be allowed to celebrate:

"De Gea is next level embarrassing. He literally shouldn't join in with the celebrations."

Here's how fans on Twitter took digs at the Spaniard for his showing in Manchester United's penalty shootout victory over Brighton:

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc De Gea got away with murder De Gea got away with murder 😭😭😭

LET ME TALK TO YA! @Ic3Evaa De Gea is next level embarrassing. He literally shouldn’t join in with the celebrations. De Gea is next level embarrassing. He literally shouldn’t join in with the celebrations.

Pulkit 🔰 @Oletrain We won a penalty shootout with De Gea still being absolutely shite We won a penalty shootout with De Gea still being absolutely shite https://t.co/lbygMPfm5O

🎟️ @SackOIe Do you realize how impressive it is to win penalty shootouts with DE GEA in goal nah give us the cup Do you realize how impressive it is to win penalty shootouts with DE GEA in goal nah give us the cup 😭😭😭😭

☈ッ @TheFergusonWay WINNING A PENALTY SHOOTOUT WITH DE GEA IN NET SHOULD AUTOMATICALLY WARRANT A TROPHY WINNING A PENALTY SHOOTOUT WITH DE GEA IN NET SHOULD AUTOMATICALLY WARRANT A TROPHY

Trey @UTDTrey DE GEA JUST RETIRE MAN DE GEA JUST RETIRE MAN

Manchester United's David de Gea reacts to his side's win over Brighton

Manchester United will return to Wembley once again for another final after winning the Carabao Cup in February. The Red Devils beat Newcastle United 2-0 on that occasion.

They will face Manchester City in the first Manchester derby in an FA Cup final. De Gea was thrilled that his side clinched their place in the final, insisting that Ten Hag's men are on the right track. He told BBC Sport:

"We are on the right track. One trophy, another final and fighting for the top four. It's not enough but it's a big step from last season."

Manchester United will turn their attention to the league as they continue to push for a top-four finish. They sit fourth in the league, holding a six-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who they next face on April 27.

