“Got his bearings all wrong”, “Embarrassing” – Liverpool fans slam ‘pathetic’ decision from Reds superstar during goalless first half in 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest

Liverpool fans have slammed defender Virgil van Dijk for a shocking moment during the first half of their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (October 22).

The Dutch defender was completely unmarked at the end of a cross by James Milner in the Nottingham box just a few yards out from goal. Instead of going for goal, Van Dijk surprisingly squared it to Roberto Firmino, and the chance went begging.

The half eventually ended goalless, but the scoreline could have been different had Van Dijk chosen to shoot in front of goal. While he had a decent game defensively, Liverpool fans have slammed him for that moment.

Here are some fan reactions:

Barstool Football @StoolFootball Great defensive clearance by Van Dijk here. Great defensive clearance by Van Dijk here. https://t.co/HFIbbvKt0V

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC What a miss. Van Dijk has to score there but nods back across goal. What a miss. Van Dijk has to score there but nods back across goal.

Kieran @OkamiOfOdin @JamesPearceLFC VVD must have a bet on to make that kind of decision @JamesPearceLFC VVD must have a bet on to make that kind of decision 😂😂

. @Avid_MMA_Fan @JamesPearceLFC Embarassing. His confidence is completely shot, wide open goal and he nods it across. 🫣🤣 @JamesPearceLFC Embarassing. His confidence is completely shot, wide open goal and he nods it across. 🫣🤣

That miss eventually proved to be costly, as former Reds man Taiwo Awoniyi's winner helped the promoted side to all three points and move off the bottom of the standings. Awoniyi won a free-kick off Joe Gomez before finishing from close range after a save from Alisson fell kindly to him.

Jurgen Klopp on Nottingham Forest ahead of Liverpool's trip to City Ground

Ahead of the game against Nottingham, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was highly complimentary of the newly promoted side and the atmosphere at the City Ground.

In a pre-match press conference, he said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"A lot of things are clear. The atmosphere will be outstanding, I’m 100 per cent sure. I like that as an experience, to have it as well; because it’s one thing to talk about because everybody tells you, and one thing to experience yourself. But of course when we faced them last time, they were full of confidence; they were really flying, and we felt that."

He added:

"It was a well-trained team, which they still are, but in that moment, all the pieces fell in place pretty much. That’s different this season, but that makes it even more difficult because now the spirit will be at 100 per cent; they will fight for everything, they want to change their situation, and that’s what we have to expect."

The Reds beat Nottingham in the FA Cup quarterfinals last season and went on to win the cup.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk had a chance to redeem himself from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick late on but shot wide from an acute angle. The Dutchman then saw a header brilliantly tipped away by Forest keeper Dean Henderson.

With their third defeat of the season, the Reds remain seventh in the Premier League standings.

Poll : 0 votes