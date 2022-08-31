“Got dribbled like a traffic cone”, “we need to replace this guy” – Chelsea fans label 30-year-old star as not good enough after his display during 2-1 defeat to Southampton 

Chelsea fans were displeased with midfielder Jorginho's performance in their 2-1 defeat against Southampton in the Premier League on August 30. They slammed the Italian midfielder, claiming he lacked the quality to play in the team and some asked for him to be replaced as well.

The Blues suffered another disappointing result this season after losing at the St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday. While they had some good phases, Thomas Tuchel's side looked lackluster throughout the 90 minutes.

Raheem Sterling gave the visitors the lead in the 23rd minute. However, goals from Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong made sure the hosts made a brilliant comeback to take home all three points.

Jorginho, who started the match, lost possession nine times, having a passing accuracy of 81%. He made five interceptions and four tackles but was dribbled past twice and won six out of his nine duels.

Chelsea now sit eighth in the Premier League table, having won just two out of their first five matches of the season.

After their loss against Southampton, the Blues' fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment towards Jorginho. Here are some of their reactions:

KASH @KellzHendrixxx Jorginho lol we need to replace this guy Jorginho lol we need to replace this guy

Chels @dontgiveitmate Jorginho isn’t good enough for a team that wants to compete for the title. That’s been clear for seasons. Yet we still persist with the same midfield since Sarri. Ridiculous Jorginho isn’t good enough for a team that wants to compete for the title. That’s been clear for seasons. Yet we still persist with the same midfield since Sarri. Ridiculous

Vince™ @Blue_Footy You want a back 4 with Jorginho in front of them? Here is your answer. You want a back 4 with Jorginho in front of them? Here is your answer.

Footballgoat17 @Footballgoat17_ . Tuchel is not using his brain properly #Tuchel Jorginho yet again getting skipped past like it was nothing. Y we didn’t sign a proper Dm like Casemeiro, baffles me. Tuchel is not using his brain properly #jorginho Jorginho yet again getting skipped past like it was nothing. Y we didn’t sign a proper Dm like Casemeiro, baffles me😭😭. Tuchel is not using his brain properly #jorginho #Tuchel

Иван @ivan_i94 Jorginho the only ‘defensive midfielder’ in the world that can’t actually defend Jorginho the only ‘defensive midfielder’ in the world that can’t actually defend

Chelsea have had a poor start to their 2022-23 Premier League campaign. They clawed out a narrow 1-0 victory over Everton in their first match. Tuchel's side then played out a 2-2 draw against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues then suffered a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Leeds United before winning 2-1 against Leicester City with 10 men.

They will next face London rivals West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, September 3.

Chelsea looking to sign RB Leipzig defender

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the west London side are interested in signing RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol. They have submitted a proposal of around €90 million and are open to letting the Croat stay at the German club on loan this season.

Romano tweeted:

"Exclusive: Chelsea are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign Joško Gvardiol! Deal would be completed now but with Gvardiol staying at RB Leipzig, he’d join Chelsea in June 2023. Official proposal submitted today around €90m. Negotiations ongoing on clubs side."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Official proposal submitted today around €90m. Negotiations ongoing on clubs side. Exclusive: Chelsea are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign Joško Gvardiol! Deal would be completed now but with Gvardiol staying at RB Leipzig, he’d join Chelsea in June 2023.Official proposal submitted today around €90m. Negotiations ongoing on clubs side. Exclusive: Chelsea are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign Joško Gvardiol! Deal would be completed now but with Gvardiol staying at RB Leipzig, he’d join Chelsea in June 2023. 🚨🔵 #CFCOfficial proposal submitted today around €90m. Negotiations ongoing on clubs side. https://t.co/3HKoSIjcyN

Gvardiol, 20, has been one of the most highly-rated defenders in world football in recent times. He has played 50 matches for RB Leipzig since moving from Dinamo Zagreb last summer.

The Blues have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella in defense this summer. As per another report by Romano, they are also set to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

