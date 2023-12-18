"Got the job done, onto the next one" - Kai Havertz reacts on social media after starring for Arsenal in win over Brighton

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz reacted on X (formerly Twitter) after the Gunners' 2-0 win against Brighton at the Emirates on Sunday (December 17).

The north Londoners completely controlled the game in the first half but failed to score. However, they took their chances in the second period. After opening the scoring through Gabriel Jesus (53') from a corner situation, Havertz made certain of the points late on from a swift counterattack (87').

Mikel Arteta's side kept 48% possession, managed 26 attempts compared to Brighton's six, and found the target on nine occasions. Following the victory, the Gunners are back on top of the Premier League table and will hold a slender point's lead over Liverpool when the two sides meet at Anfield on December 23.

Havertz, who has now scored five goals and assisted one from 26 appearances across competitions for Arsenal, wrote on X while posting a picture of himself:

"Got the job done. Onto the next one."

Kai Havertz's post on Twitter

The Germany international looks to have settled into life at Arsenal following his reported €75 million move from Chelsea in the summer. Despite an unconvincing start to his Gunners career, Havertz has found form of late and scored important goals for his side.

He bagged an 89th-minute goal in the 1-0 win at Brentford (November 25) and opened the scoring in Arsenal's emphatic 6-0 victory against Lens (November 29). Havertz has started his club's last four matches across competitions and will likely find a place in the starting eleven against Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz after 2-0 Brighton win

Kai Havertz (via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Kai Havertz following his impressive display in the 2-0 win against Brighton on Sunday. The 24-year-old had three attempts on goal, scoring once. He also directed a header from close range just over the bar.

Havertz recorded an impressive 93% passing accuracy and drew one foul. Claiming that the German midfielder's confidence is growing, Arteta said in his post-match press conference (via the club's official website):

"His confidence is growing and he feels more secure on the field. The fact he’s scored one helped to score the second one. It’s four in seven games now and he should have scored a header today as well in a really good position."

"But overall, his performances, the intelligence he shows on the pitch, the aggression, how he works defensively, it’s top. Really good."

Havertz also made two interceptions and accurately delivered his only attempted long ball in the match. He will now enjoy a week's rest ahead of the all-important fixture against Liverpool.