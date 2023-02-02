"Got my joy back" "Thank you Erik Ten Hag" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United set up EFL Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley

Manchester United secured their place in the Carabao Cup final with a comfortable 2-0 victory over a spirited Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (February 1). The Red Devils will face Newcastle United at Wembley on February 26 in the final.

It was a closely-fought first half, with both sides lacking firepower. Brennan Johnson had a golden opportunity to give United a warning that the was not over in the 33rd minute. Red Devils goalkeeper Tom Heaton did well to deny the young Forest forward after he surged into the box.

It was then Manchester United's turn to attack. Antony sent an audacious half-volley just rising over Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennesey's goal in the 37th minute. They went close again on the stroke of halftime when Casemiro's brilliant cross found Wout Weghorst. The Dutch striker's header deflected off the post.

The Red Devils were adamant they should have been awarded a penalty in the 56th minute when Scott McKenna in the Forest box challenged Weghorst. The Dutchman went down in a heap, but referee Peter Bankes gave no spot-kick.

Erik ten Hag introduced Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial into the fray for Weghorst, Antony, and Garnacho in the 63rd minute. Manchester United immediately improved upon the trio being brought on.

Martial grabbed the Red Devils' opener and confirmed their place in the final of the Carabao Cup in the 72nd minute. The Frenchman reacted to Rashford's deflected shot to slot home from close range.

Fred grabbed his fourth goal of the season in the 75th minute after Bruno Fernandes' slick outside-of-the-foot cross fell to Rashford. The striker was unselfish and passed to his Brazilian teammate, who could make no mistake from two yards out. Ten Hag's substitutions changed the complexion of the game.

Sam Surridge somehow didn't score a consolation goal in the 82nd minute after good play from Danilo. Heaton well saved his shot, but the English striker couldn't follow it up. Surridge sent his effort flying over the bar. Manchester United confirmed their place in the Carabao Cup final with a 5-0 aggregate win. Their dream of winning a trophy for the first time since 2017 has got one step closer.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Red Devils sealing a Wembley trip later this month:

KamoUtd @Kamorabothata @ManUtd Erik Ten Hag lifting our first trophy in nearly 6 years at Wembley! @ManUtd Erik Ten Hag lifting our first trophy in nearly 6 years at Wembley! https://t.co/AVau5wL3wY

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict We’re the famous Man United and we’re off to Wembley… We’re the famous Man United and we’re off to Wembley… 🎶

utdreport @utdreport Fred will tear you apart again Fred will tear you apart again 🎶 Fred will tear you apart again 🎶 https://t.co/Nl8SerDUPB

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @LJGLA_ The way Sancho Rashford & Martial stepped onto the pitch was so cold The way Sancho Rashford & Martial stepped onto the pitch was so cold

Steve Arnott @LaPiochey Sancho, Martial & Rash off the bench

Sancho, Martial & Rash off the bench https://t.co/6jpI62fNyy

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Strong return from injury. Anthony Martial has now scored as many goals for Manchester United (85) as David Beckham. He has done this in 111 fewer appearances.Strong return from injury. Anthony Martial has now scored as many goals for Manchester United (85) as David Beckham. He has done this in 111 fewer appearances.Strong return from injury. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/JUmePHFVaB

Rèy @_itsriirii seeing sancho smile has made my night. seeing sancho smile has made my night.

Trey @UTDTrey Damn Rashford, Sancho and Martial all coming on. That’s sexy Damn Rashford, Sancho and Martial all coming on. That’s sexy

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ Sorry how has Neco Williams not been booked for the off ball pull on Garnacho and then Man Utd not had the most obvious penalty going? Sorry how has Neco Williams not been booked for the off ball pull on Garnacho and then Man Utd not had the most obvious penalty going?

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Manchester United will never be awarded a penalty again Manchester United will never be awarded a penalty again

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk Another clear United penalty ignored by the referee and VAR. It’s one per game at the moment. Another clear United penalty ignored by the referee and VAR. It’s one per game at the moment.

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC It's worrying the lack of goal threat without Rashford It's worrying the lack of goal threat without Rashford

AB @AbsoluteBruno They say never fall in love with a loan player but man Weghorst is a baller his link up play is INSANE They say never fall in love with a loan player but man Weghorst is a baller his link up play is INSANE

UF @UtdFaithfuls Lisandro Martinez, no words to describe this guy.. Lisandro Martinez, no words to describe this guy.. 🔥 https://t.co/nbAtCsg3vE

milly⭐️ @MagicalSancho I got my joy back. Thank you Erik Ten Hag🥰 I got my joy back. Thank you Erik Ten Hag🥰 https://t.co/qXNB9JqTNv

Junaid @ItsJustJunaid A trophy in his first season and a top four finish would be incredible from Ten Hag let's not lie



Most of us definitely didn't have us doing that. A trophy in his first season and a top four finish would be incredible from Ten Hag let's not lie Most of us definitely didn't have us doing that.

NBA @GorzyMF RashFord defo getting player of the tournament for this cup RashFord defo getting player of the tournament for this cup

andre @andre_weirds Heaton is solid. Heaton is solid.

BISHOP @genza_innocent Tom Heaton Tom Heaton 🔥🔥

Rene Meulensteen lauds Manchester United's loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer arrived on transfer deadline day.

Manchester United sealed the loan signing of Sabitzer on transfer deadline day following Christian Eriksen's knee injury. The Dane has been ruled out until early May.

The Red Devils' pursuit of Sabitzer came out of nowhere, with Ten Hag seemingly ruling out any new arrivals earlier in the day. Yet, the Austrian midfielder became the club's third loan signing of the January transfer window. He leaves Bayern Munich until the end of the season amid a struggle for consistent game time. He managed one goal and an assist in 24 games across competitions, starting just 11 of those.

The arrival of Sabitzer enthuses former Manchester United assistant coach Meulensteen. He said (via UtdPlug):

“He is in Ten Hag's mould. He's a winner, he's a versatile midfield player. He can do all sorts of things. I think he is definitely a very, very clever signing.”

Sabitzer impressed for RB Leipzig before joining Bayern, scoring 52 goals and contributing 42 assists in 229 games. Red Devils fans will hope he replicates that form in the absence of Eriksen.

