"Got a little too much into Leo's zone" – Christophe Galtier explains tactical change that allowed PSG and Lionel Messi to flourish in second half

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier shed light on how the Lionel Messi-involved tactical tweak helped his side register a 2-1 comeback victory over Toulouse on Saturday (February 4).

The Parisians registered their 17th Ligue 1 win in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign at the Parc des Princes. Branco van den Boomen opened the scoring from a free-kick in the 20th minute. Achraf Hakimi and Messi netted on either side of the break to hand the hosts a vital three points.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Galtier shared his thoughts on PSG's recent Ligue 1 victory against 12th-placed Toulouse.

"I'm both satisfied with the victory and the performance. We still have headwinds at the moment, especially with a fairly quick injury to Renato Sanches. On their first free kick, we conceded the goal. We were in trouble on set pieces. But I still found that the team, faced with a very low block, tried throughout the first period to open up the Toulouse defense. It was much better in the second half," he said.

The 56-year-old shed light on how Vitinha's modified positioning in the second half against Philippe Montanier's side helped Messi shine.

"In the first half, Vitinha got a little too much into Leo's zone in the final third. I told Viti at the break, 'Come a little more into our left side to free up Leo's preferential zone'. This balanced our attacks a little better and created some gaps in the Toulouse defense," he said.

The Frenchman also showered praise on his team's tough mentality.

"I had also insisted on being able to shoot from outside the box against a very low and grouped block. We managed to score even though we suffered from set pieces. We managed to win with difficult scenarios in these last two matches and significant absences," Galtier added.

PSG are next scheduled to face Marseille in their Coupe de France last-16 clash at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday (February 8).

PSG boss Christophe Galtier heaps praise on Lionel Messi for his leadership qualities

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Christophe Galtier heaped praise on Lionel Messi for guiding PSG to yet another victory.

"Leo holds the team. There was obviously the absence, not only of two players, of Kylian [Mbappe] and Neymar but also of Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos. He assumes the role of a leader. He is naturally. Today and in the middle of the week, he obviously had a lot of importance in our game, he is an important marker," he said.

Messi has been in fine form for PSG of late, netting 15 goals and contributing 14 assists in 24 games across all competitions this season.

