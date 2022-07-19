"Got a lot to learn" - Glen Johnson delivers verdict on 2 Chelsea stars who face uncertain futures

Former Chelsea and Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has offered his take on the futures of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi are currently facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United could move for Callum Hudson-Odoi. The 21-year-old winger barely featured for the Blues last season and even had a long-term injury.

Hudson-Odoi is now bound to drop further down the pecking order following the arrival of Raheem Sterling at the club. Glen Johnson has therefore advised the winger to move to a club like Newcastle to secure regular game time since he has a long career ahead of him.

Speaking to BettingOdds.com, Glen Johnson was quoted as saying the following:

"I'm not sure. Again, he has spells where he looks unplayable and then he has days where it looks like he shouldn't be playing in the Premier League. If he gets his head straight then I think he's got a lot to offer but I think his days at Chelsea are over to be honest."

He added:

"He's still young but for me he's got a lot to learn. He needs to play football every week so to go somewhere like Newcastle where he's being taken out of his comfort zone to focus on his football. Maybe Newcastle will get the best out of him."

Glen Johnson believes that Hakim Ziyech's inconsistent form has been the reason why he has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea. Johnson said the following about the Moroccan star:

"I do believe he's been given a proper chance at Chelsea and he's a proper player as well. When he switches it on then he's unplayable, but playing well in one in three games or one in five games isn't enough for a team that has aspirations of winning the Premier League."

It is worth mentioning that Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. The 29-year-old winger is currently wanted by Serie A champions AC Milan.

Chelsea are still in the market to sign new centre-backs

The Blues are still in the running to sign new centre-backs despite already completing the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still interested in signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Presnel Kimpembe.

Chelsea trying for both Koundé and Kimpembé - Colwill, waiting to understand his future. Chelsea have re-activated contacts for Jules Koundé last week as Nathan Aké is no longer available. Barcelona have to be fast now, after discussing Kounde’s contract for long time.Chelsea trying for both Koundé and Kimpembé - Colwill, waiting to understand his future. Chelsea have re-activated contacts for Jules Koundé last week as Nathan Aké is no longer available. Barcelona have to be fast now, after discussing Kounde’s contract for long time. 🇫🇷 #CFCChelsea trying for both Koundé and Kimpembé - Colwill, waiting to understand his future.

The Blues lost two of their main defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers earlier this summer. Thus, strengthening the defense is high on Thomas Tuchel's priorities.

