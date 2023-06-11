"Got me a new hat" – Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne posts hilarious message on social media after winning maiden UCL

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne took to social media to post a hilarious message after his side's 1-0 win over Inter Milan. The midfielder lifted his club's first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy in Istanbul on Saturday (June 10).

De Bruyne, 31, started the continental summit clash against Simone Inzaghi's side at the Ataturk Stadium. But he failed to stay on the pitch for more than 36 minutes as he was replaced by Phil Foden due to an injury.

In the aftermath of the encounter, the Belgian shared an image with the European trophy. He wrote on Twitter:

"Got me a new hat! 🏆🤪"

Speaking to BT Sport, the former Chelsea and VfL Wolfsburg midfielder shed light on his injury. He elaborated:

"It's been a hard two months. I had a lot of issues with my hamstring. It snapped. It is what it is, I did everything to be okay. It's a shame, because I felt good in the first half-an-hour and I was doing well. But we won, so that's it."

Sharing his thoughts on Manchester City's first-ever Champions League triumph, De Bruyne continued:

"It's amazing, we've been working so long for this. For the history for the club and for everything that we did as a team, I think we deserve it. It wasn't the best game, but finals are always difficult and now it's time to celebrate."

De Bruyne, whose contract is set to expire on June 2025, relished a stellar season according to his usual standards. He scored 10 goals and laid out a whopping 31 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions this time around.

Manchester City star sheds light on future after maiden UCL triumph

Speaking after the UEFA Champions League final, Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan was asked to shed light on his immediate future amid growing interest from Arsenal and Barcelona. He told reporters (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"I have not made a final decision on my future yet."

Gundogan, 32, has been rumored to depart Pep Guardiola's side at the end of his current contract this month.

According to SPORT, the former Borussia Dortmund star is willing to reject a move to Arsenal after holding crucial talks with Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. He is said to have been offered a three-year contract at the Catalan outfit.

Gundogan, who has won 14 trophies with Manchester City so far, could still opt to extend his stay at the Etihad. But, with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic heavily linked with the Cityzens of late, the German is likely to depart soon.

