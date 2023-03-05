"Got players focused on what matters" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hailed for dealing with 'clowns like Paul Pogba and Ronaldo' this season

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has tipped his hat to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for not putting up with the egos of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

Ronaldo and Pogba returned for their second stint with the Red Devils in 2021 and 2016, respectively. Despite the excitement over their signings, both players were often accused of rocking the boat at Old Trafford.

Manchester United confirmed that Pogba would leave the club at the end of his contract last summer, even before announcing Ten Hag as their new boss. Meanwhile, they parted ways with the Portuguese icon by mutual consent in November last year following his attack on the manager in an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Aldridge has now heaped praise on the Dutch tactician for standing up to the superstars. The Liverpool legend reckons getting rid of players with huge egos has helped the Red Devils be competitive again.

"Ten Hag has got United back on track in impressive fashion," Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column. I have to be honest and admit I didn’t see this United revival coming so soon into the reign of this latest manager."

"They were an absolute mess over the last few seasons, with big egos dominating the dressing room and failing to deliver on the pitch. Ten Hag is the manager they needed, as he has stood up to the clowns like Paul Pogba and Ronaldo – and got players focused on what matters."

Aldridge went on to add that Manchester United, who are 14 points behind leaders Arsenal with two games in hand, could still win the Premier League this season, writing:

"Their League Cup win last weekend was a reward for the progress Ten Hag has made – and I’m convinced they are contenders for the Premier League title as well."

What did Ronaldo say about Manchester United boss Ten Hag?

Ronaldo burnt his bridges with Manchester United by launching an attack on the club in his interview with Morgan. In the said interaction, he also admitted that he does not have respect for Ten Hag, saying:

"I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

The controversial interview resulted in the Red Devils terminating the forward's contract by mutual consent. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a big-money deal.

