"Got to prove himself more" - Pundit doesn't want Manchester United star to start for England against Ukraine in Euro qualifier

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton reckons Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips shouldn't start for England against Ukraine on Saturday (September 9).

The two players are questionable selections in the Three Lions squad considering their lack of game this year. Maguire made his competitive season debut for United in a 23-minute cameo in the 3-1 Premier League loss at Arsenal last weekend.

Meanwhile, Phillips has accrued only six minutes of game time this season. The 27-year-old came on for the final six minutes of City's 5-1 Premier League home win over Fulham just before the international break.

Considering the same, Southgate's selection of Maguire and Phillips has raised eyebrows, with Sutton being one of them. The former player told The Daily Mail (via Metro):

"The centre half area is really interesting, but when you have the likes of (Fikayo) Tomori, (Marc) Guehi, Lewis Dunk, (Levi) Colwill … I understand that he’s (Maguire) got to prove himself more."

Sutton observed that there were other stronger contenders than Maguire, who has essentially been a 'training ground player' this season:

"I do think that they have stronger cases to start for England than Harry Maguire does at this moment in time. You can’t be a training ground player and expect to start for your country, albeit Harry Maguire has never really let England down too badly."

Maguire has been a mainstay in Southgate's team despite falling down the pecking order at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

The 30-year-old has played the full 90 minutes for The Three Lions in his last seven outings since the goalless draw with USA in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage.

How Harry Maguire has fared for Manchester United?

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire arrived at Manchester United in 2019 in a record £80 million fee, the highest for a defender in the sport's history. He made a decent start to life at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old made 55 appearances across competitions in the 2019-20 season, bagging three goals and as many assists. Another strong season followed the next campaign, with the Manchester United defender scoring twice and assisting once in 52 games across competitions.

Following a 37-appearance season in 2021-22, Maguire fell down the pecking order since the arrival of Ten Hag last summer. The Englishman made only 27 appearances across competitions, starting 16 times and making no goal contributions.

After getting stripped of the club captaincy this season, Maguire was reportedly on the cusp of joining West Ham United before a move broke down due to personal terms. He made his season debut just before the international break, in the loss to Arsenal.