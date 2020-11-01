Graeme Souness criticizes Manchester United over Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani signings

Graeme Souness has blasted Manchester United over the summer arrivals of Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

The Red Devils bought van de Beek from Ajax in the summer, paying £40 million for the Dutchman’s services. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also signed former Paris-Saint Germain striker Cavani for free on deadline day.

The Red Devils endured a horrible start to the season, shipping in 11 goals from the first three games in the Premier League.

However, Manchester United’s season is back on track after two consecutive wins in the UEFA Champions League group stage against PSG and RB Leipzig. But with both Van de Beek and Cavani yet to start a game in the league, Souness is hardly impressed by the recruitment team at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek is surplus to requirements at Manchester United: Graeme Souness

Writing in his column for The Times, the football pundit claimed that Solskjaer does not have much say in the footballing decisions taken at Manchester United.

"I'm still not convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making the key football decisions at Manchester United," Souness wrote.

Souness thinks van de Beek is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. He said:

"I come to that conclusion on the basis of their recruitment in recent windows. I like Donny Van de Beek, but United didn't need another No 10 this summer after the success of Bruno Fernandes in the second half of last season. That makes me wonder who is sitting round the table, saying: 'These are the priority positions.' Did Solskjaer have a say in Van de Beek coming to the club?"

The Englishman also feels that Cavani’s arrival only highlighted Manchester United’s desperation in the transfer market.

"Then they signed a 33-year-old striker on deadline day that everybody knows has been available all year on a free transfer in Edinson Cavani. It was like a rerun of the late loan deal for Odion Ighalo last season," Souness wrote.

The 67-year-old believes that the lack of planning at Manchester United is hurting their recruitment process.

"Where's the forward planning? United are in that unenviable position where whoever they sign has to come in and perform on day one. If you can't sign your first choices, then hold your nerve and keep your powder dry. Those are important football decisions, but I don't think football people are making them," Souness continued.

Souness was of the opinion that things won’t change at Old Trafford unless Manchester United have ‘football’ people making transfer decisions.

"The problem is they won't win the Premier League or the Champions League with non-football people picking the players they sign," he concluded.