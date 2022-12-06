Graeme Souness explains why Jude Bellingham won't join Liverpool after 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics

Graeme Souness has insisted that Liverpool are unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham unless they get new owners. The Reds legend believes the price tag would be too high for current owners Fenway Sports Group to afford, and the midfielder could join another club.

Bellingham is a reported target for Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City. Borussia Dortmund are open to selling the Englishman, but are set to demand over £100 million for him.

Speaking after England's win over Senegal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, Souness claimed Liverpool will miss out on Bellingham as FSG will not be able to afford the asking price. He said:

"I think he is going to be an absolute star, and unfortunately, I don't think he will end up at Liverpool because unless Liverpool get different owners, they will not be able to afford him."

Bellingham has bagged one goal and an assist each at the World Cup so far. For Dortmund, he has tallied 19 goals and 21 assists in 112 games across competitions so far.

Liverpool urged to sign Jude Bellingham

Glen Johnson urged the Reds to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer, but the Merseyside club missed out. Borussia Dortmund were reluctant to sell the midfielder as they had just lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Johnson said:

"Replacement or not, if Jude Bellingham becomes available then yes I'd say get him for sure. He's certainly going to be world-class, looks the part and can do everything. If it's a possibility, then you need to be looking at signing him.

"I'd probably say he's like Gerrard. He's physically bigger, but he gets around the park, can tackle and is good on the ball, and has that engine too."

Danny Murphy was on talkSPORT last month and was the latest to ask the Reds to sign Bellingham next summer. He said:

"Would he get in any team? At the moment I don't think he would get in every team, no. So I think for him it's a case of, does he want to go and play every week? Probably, because he's used to playing. Or, does he want to go somewhere where he's part of something growing? He is [perfect for the club], and he'd play. The difference is if he went to City, for example, you could argue at the minute that he probably wouldn't play."

The Merseysiders are in the race to sign Bellingham next summer, but face competition from Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

