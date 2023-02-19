Graeme Souness rates Manchester United's chances to win the Premier League this season

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness doubts Manchester United will go on to win the Premier League season, although he did admit it 'isn't impossible'.

Under new manager Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United have been rejuvenated this season. They are currently third in the Premier League with 46 points, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United face Leicester City today (February 19) at Old Trafford. A win would see them be level on points with Manchester City. This would put them on course for a first Premier League title since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm.

The Red Devils have been in sensational form since November, having lost only two domestic games. They also have a Carabao Cup final to play next weekend against Newcastle United.

The Old Trafford faithful have been buoyed by the form of Marcus Rashford, who is one of the most in-form players at the moment. The United winger has scored 23 goals and contributed eight assists in 36 games in all competitions this season.

Manchester United also put up an impressive performance against Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League on Thursday (February 16). Many fans now believe that the Red Devils could potentially go on to win the title.

However, Sky Sports pundit Souness doesn't think they are quite ready for that. He believes that Arsenal and Manchester City would have to fully capitulate for this to happen:

“No it’s not impossible,” he said when quizzed on the prospect by Sky Sports. I very much doubt it, several things would have to happen.

He added:

“Both City and Arsenal would have to have an incredible collapse - enough to fall off the cliff - I don’t think that will happen.

Manchester United's next Premier League fixture comes against arch-rivals Liverpool on March 5 at Anfield as they look to continue their rich vein of form.

Graeme Souness believes one player is key for Manchester United to keep winning

United's excellent run this season hasn't been down to one singular player. Many key players have excelled in their roles and Ten Hag has been instrumental in keeping his side grounded.

However, Marcus Rashford has been the main reason for their dominance and Souness believes so as well.

In the same debate on Sky Sports, he said:

“From United’s point of view, for them to continue to win games they’ll have to keep the main man fit - Marcus Rashford.

He added:

“22 goals already this year, five goals last year, and he ain’t finished. Keep him fit and they have a chance, but I have to say both Arsenal and Manchester City, they won’t collapse, not in that manner.”

Rashford has now scored in seven consecutive appearances at Old Trafford in all competitions.

