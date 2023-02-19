Graeme Souness slams referee for not sending off Manchester United player in their 3-0 win over Leicester City

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness criticized referee Stuart Attwell for not sending off Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer in his team's 3-0 win over Leicester City. The German committed a risky tackle on Foxes defender Wout Faes in the first half that attracted a lot of attention.

Souness, who is a an analyst on Sky Sports, explained why he thinks a red card was in order:

"100 percent, I think this is a red card for several reasons.

"For a start, he’s partly to blame because he’s on his heels, Faes, when this ball breaks to him, not being alive to it, but that, Sabitzer has turned side-on to him, and that’s a classic case of if you’re going to go and do someone, that’s how you do it. You turn side-on.

"If he makes contact with the ball, what’s he going to do with the ball? He’s looking at the player.

"I don’t care what some referee who’s never played the game has to say on that, that is a sending off. If that’s not dangerous play, what is?

EPL Bible @EPLBible Should Marcel Sabitzer been sent off for this? Should Marcel Sabitzer been sent off for this? 🔴 https://t.co/PN8Vw3GVtK

Alongside Souness, former Chelsea striker and fellow pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink agreed that Manchester United should have been down to 10 men.

"Ask any professional footballer. He’s turned side-on. That’s a classic case of setting yourself up to do someone."

Manchester United had a dominant outing as they completely outclassed Leicester City. Marcus Rashford continued his sublime form, scoring two more goals to take his season tally to 24. Jadon Sancho continued to impress since his return, scoring a goal after coming off the bench.

Manchester United and Arsenal set to battle for midfielder's signature

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot reportedly 'dreams' of a move to the Premier League.

Manchester United and Arsenal are set to face off for the signing of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The 27-year-old, whose contract with Serie A giants Juventus ends this summer, is said to have a 'dream' of moving to the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Rabiot could leave as free agent - Premier League is his biggest dream. Adrien Rabiot on contract expiring in June: "I'm here at Juve, focused on my performances. I'm not thinking of my contract now - we will see how talks will go in the next months", tells Sky.Rabiot could leave as free agent - Premier League is his biggest dream. Adrien Rabiot on contract expiring in June: "I'm here at Juve, focused on my performances. I'm not thinking of my contract now - we will see how talks will go in the next months", tells Sky. ⚪️🇫🇷 #Juventus Rabiot could leave as free agent - Premier League is his biggest dream. https://t.co/Y8jXKt5P4j

Speaking about a possible contract extension, Rabiot said:

"I was lucky to stay, perhaps it was the best decision. The Premier League is the most followed league, but I don’t think about the future now.

"The club and I are in no hurry (over a contract extension). There’s serenity so we can consider all options.”

The Red Devils already showed an interest in bringing the player to Old Trafford this summer, but a deal fell through due to his hefty wage demands. Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested in the player.

Rabiot has been a key part of the Juventus midfield this season, scoring six goals and two assists in 26 appearances.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes