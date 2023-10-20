Graeme Souness wants Ten Hag to use Manchester United star in the same way as his national team manager, backs him to become a regular

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has advised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to utilize Scott McTominay as Scotland manager Steve Clarke does. The Englishman heaped praise on the Scottish midfielder, whom he believes deserves to be a regular starter for the Red Devils.

Referencing McTominay's disallowed free-kick in Scotland's recent 2-0 defeat to Spain in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers, Souness wrote for the Daily Mail:

"Scott McTominay had a cracking free-kick disallowed with the game goalless after an hour last week and Scotland had competed well to that point. And this takes me back to Manchester United. If I was Erik ten Hag, I would utilise McTominay in the same way Steve Clarke does for Scotland."

The former Liverpool star hailed McTominay's abilities, writing:

"He’s athletic, gets up and down and he has an eye for goal. He’s scoring for fun and what an asset he has been for our national team. For me, he has gone from someone Man United were trying to push out the door, to a player who should be a regular going forward."

McTominay has fallen down the pecking order since Erik ten Hag's arrival and is constantly being touted with an exit from the club. The Scotland international was once a regular starter, making 28 Premier League starts under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the 2021-22 campaign.

After Ten Hag arrived from Ajax last summer, McTominay struggled to break into the starting XI. The United academy graduate made only 10 starts in the English top tier last term.

He has recorded two goals in five league appearances this season. Both those goals came in stoppage time of Manchester United's 2-1 win over Brentford in their last game.

"He has a mountain to climb" - Graeme Souness shares thoughts on Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment in Manchester United

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, announced last year that the club would entertain outside investment, and have been trying to sell a minority stake since.

The Red Devils saw multiple bidders, including Sheikh Jassim. However, he was interested in purchasing 100% of the club and his bid was rejected, following which he withdrew himself from consideration.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe then bid for 25% of the ownership of Manchester United. The British billionaire is understood to be in the final stages of completing his investment in the club. The board is set to meet imminently to vote on the matter (as per Fabrizio Romano).

Souness has sent a warning to the INEOS CEO, claiming that he has an immense amount of work to restore Manchester United back to their glory days. The Englishman wrote for the Daily Mail:

"He has a mountain to climb at Manchester United. The club in which he is about to take a 25 percent stake are so far behind where they want to be, and where they should be. They are one of, if not the biggest club in world. Yet, they have a modest group of players."

"I said in June ahead of the FA Cup final, a composite team of the Manchester clubs would have 11 names from City. Nothing has changed."

On the pitch, meanwhile, the Red Devils will next be in action at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday, October 21.