Graham Potter 'big fan' of Brighton star who is ready to join Chelsea - Reports

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea manager Graham Potter is a huge fan of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard.

The transfer expert offered an insight into the Belgian international's future amid interest from the Blues.

While Romano admitted that Trossard will amass quite a lot of interest in the summer of 2023 when his contract expires, he dismissed rumors of any talks with Chelsea at the moment.

The Italian reporter wrote in his column for Caught Offside:

“There’s been a lot of talk about Leandro Trossard, no, during the summer he was never close to leaving Brighton as they sold Cucurella and never considered to sell any other top player.”

He added:

“I’m sure that in 2023 there will be lot of interest around Trossard as he’s doing fantastic. Potter is big fan of Trossard, of course; but at the moment there’s nothing going on with Chelsea.”

Chelsea appointed Graham Potter from Brighton as their manager after sacking former head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Following the Englishman's arrival at Stamford Bridge, there have been multiple rumors surrounding the possibility of the Seagulls' players following in their former boss' footsteps.

The only player that did so before the summer transfer window closed was Marc Cucurella, who the Blues signed in a deal worth more than £60 million.

Chelsea have secured the services of many others as well this summer, including Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It remains to be seen whether Trossard will follow suit and reunite with his former manager at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton manager heaps praise on Chelsea target following hat-trick heroics in 3-3 draw with Liverpool

Premier League @premierleague



He is also just the third opposing player to score one at Anfield, after Peter Ndlovu and Andrey Arshavin 🤩



#LIVBHA Leandro Trossard became the first @OfficialBHAFC player to score a #PL hat-trickHe is also just the third opposing player to score one at Anfield, after Peter Ndlovu and Andrey Arshavin 🤩 Leandro Trossard became the first @OfficialBHAFC player to score a #PL hat-trick 👏He is also just the third opposing player to score one at Anfield, after Peter Ndlovu and Andrey Arshavin 🤩#LIVBHA https://t.co/sVGKgxIoP4

Brighton's new head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, has lauded Trossard for his brilliant performance in his side's 3-3 draw with Liverpool yesterday (October 1).

This could pose a potential roadblock for Blues manager Potter if he attempts to sign Trossard, a player Romano claims he is interested in.

The Seagulls displayed a stalwart performance as the Belgian attacker took center stage at Anfield. Trossard managed to bag a brace within the first 17 minutes.

The Seagulls found themselves trailing behind late in the second half. Roberto Firmino scored a brace for the Reds and a deflection from Brighton's Adam Webster found its way into the back of his own net.

While all hope seemed lost for Brighton, Trossard completed his hat-trick by scoring the equalizer in the 83rd minute.

Following his scintillating performance, the Brighton boss said (via Tribal Football):

“Trossard played a great game with two fantastic goals and the third was very difficult but he took the chance very well. But I believe he can do even better because I consider him a great, great player."

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far