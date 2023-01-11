Graham Potter confirms Chelsea attacker will be out for 'couple of months' after suffering injury against Manchester City

Christian Pulisic has been ruled out for a couple of months, Chelsea manager Graham Potter has confirmed. The United States star suffered an injury during the 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge to Manchester City on Friday.

Chelsea's injury crisis has hit another low point, with Pulisic now ruled out until the end of March. The Club World Cup holders are already without a number of players, with Raheem Sterling, N'Golo Kante, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, and Armando Broja also on the sidelines.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Potter on team news: "Pierre is fine. He'll be in the squad. Christian is a couple of months we think, hopefully less. Raheem less but still evaluating the extent." #CFC

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the clash with Fulham, Potter confirmed that he has received bad news about Pulisic. The latest injury is set to keep the winger out for a couple of months.

"Christian is a couple of months we think."

Pulisic has been injury prone since joining the Blues and the latest setback would be his 12th spell on the sidelines. He has missed 46 matches in total since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

Christian Pulisic was earning his place back at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has worked under three managers at Chelsea and was slowly getting back to his best. The United States star did well under Frank Lampard but was often benched by Thomas Tuchel during his spell at the club.

However, since Graham Potter took over, the winger has been slowly getting into the groove and cementing his place in the team. Speaking about the new manager, Pulisic claimed he was doing well and said:

"He's been good. He's come in and the way he's worked with the players and communicated with the players has impressed me the most. We had a great start with him. We've had some difficulties in recent weeks but I think he's working through it and I think the guys have received him quite well. We're excited. There's going to be good things going forward."

Pulisic was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge earlier this month, with reports suggesting he was on the radar of Manchester United and Arsenal. Juventus have also shown interest in the American but have not yet made any contact with the Premier League side regarding a move for the winger.

