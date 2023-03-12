Graham Potter explains why he took off Joao Felix at half-time in Chelsea's win over Leicester

Chelsea manager Graham Potter revealed his reasons for substituting Joao Felix during their 3-1 victory against Leicester City on Saturday (March 11).

The Blues secured an impressive win at the King Power Stadium, their first away win in the league since October last year.

Goals from Ben Chillwell, Kai Havertz, and Mateo Kovacic in the 11th, 45+6, and 78 minutes respectively were enough to secure all three points for the Blues.

While much credit will go to the players for giving their best throughout the game, head coach Potter was also spot-on with his tactics and substitutions.

One such decision that, however, did raise a few eyebrows during the game was the decision to take off Portugal international Felix at half-time for Conor Gallagher.

Speaking after the game in a post-match press conference, Potter did state his reasons for the surprise substitution.

According to the English tactician, his choice to take Felix off was because he needed an extra player in midfield. He said:

"Tactically. I wanted to use an extra midfielder. I felt we needed someone who could ball win, a different profile and I thought Conor was fantastic."

The Blues controlled the second half of the game against Leicester City and scored a third through team captain Kovacic.

Meanwhile, Felix has been a consistent starter for Chelsea since joining the club on a six-month loan from Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window.

The forward has since scored one goal for the Blues since joining in January. Felix has also been unlucky as he has had two strikes ruled out for offside by VAR against West Ham United and Leicester City.

Chelsea head coach speaks about Enzo Fernandez's performance against Leicester City

Potter was full of praise for Argentine international Enzo Fernandez following his sublime display in midfield for Chelsea against Leicester City.

The Argentine midfielder was one of the stand-out performers for the Blues as they secured an emphatic 3-1 victory against the Foxes.

Speaking about the Chelsea record-signing who grabbed a stunning assist for Havertz's goal, Potter said:

"Enzo's a fantastic player and he’s a young player. He’s going to get better and better as he’s with us more because he’s just arrived from another country and another league. You always have to adapt to that but you can see his quality."

He continued:

"He gets the ball and he can pass forward. He’s progressive with his mentality, gets the team moving and then he gives everything. So it’s a nice combination to have."

Fernandez has made eight appearances for Chelsea, providing two assists, since his €121 million in January.

