Graham Potter issues update on Thiago Silva's injury after Chelsea's 2-0 defeat against Tottenham

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has provided information on Thiago Silva's injury following their Premier League clash loss against Tottenham Hotspur on February 26.

The Brazilian centre-back was forced to leave early in the first half after making a defensive play and injuring his knee in the process.

In the post-match press conference, Potter said:

“I’m not sure. Hopefully it’s not too serious but I haven’t spoken to the doctor enough to have a diagnosis for you.”

Silva was replaced by French centre-back Wesley Fofana in the 19th minute.

Potter, meanwhile, has come under severe criticism for Chelsea's poor performances this season. The Blues fell to yet another loss in the Premier League, going down 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. The loss makes it just two wins in the last 15 for Potter's men.

About the loss, the Englishman said:

“We’re frustrated, of course. Disappointed with the result. I thought we started the game well and for the first 20/25 minutes were playing well. We had good regains high-up, decent control and drove them back a bit. We had some opportunities in terms of shots and there was a good energy in the team."

He added:

"The first half was relatively even I thought. They had a moment but there was nothing in the game. The second half starts as badly as you can start and once you’re a goal down…in a tight game, the first goal is often really important. We huffed and puffed in the second half but didn’t do enough to score. The second goal is a killer one, from a set-piece, in a game without too many opportunities.”

Chelsea will next face Leeds United in the Premier League at home on March 4. They will then welcome Borussia Dortmund to Stamford Bridge in a second-leg UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on March 7.

Chelsea owners make decision on Graham Potter's future

Graham Potter has come under severe criticism for the team's performances.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter still has the support of the team's owners after the team's disappointing 2-0 loss to Tottenham. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Potter's job is safe as the management is looking to trust the long-term process under his stewardship.

Blues fans were already calling for the former Brighton & Hove Albion man to be sacked amidst a run of poor results. With the loss, the London side have just three points in their last five games.

Against Spurs, they looked nowhere close to solving their major issue of scoring goals. Antonio Conte's side were content to defend well inside their own half as they waited for their chances.

They scored via Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane in the second half.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have scored just 23 goals in 24 league games this season.

