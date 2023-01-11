Graham Potter provides injury update on 7 Chelsea stars ahead of Fulham clash 

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has provided an injury update on seven players ahead of the side's clash with Fulham tomorrow (January 12). The Blues have suffered an injury crisis, with nine players being sidelined.

Potter's men face the Cottagers at Craven Cottage in stark need of a positive result as they sit tenth in the Premier League. They have won seven, drawn four, and lost six of their 17 league games.

The Blues' pursuit of a top-four finish is becoming increasingly difficult, and injuries haven't helped. Potter has now revealed seven players' availability before the clash with Fulham.

He first disclosed the availability of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Pulisic, and Raheem Sterling. The latter two were injured in the side's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Thursday (January 5). Potter said (via football.london):

"Pierre is fine, and he will be in the squad. Christian (Pulisic) is a couple of months (!) we think. Raheem is less, hopefully less than that."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell have been sidelined with injuries for a long time. Potter had positive news over their potential return but was less enthusiastic over Reece James and N'Golo Kante:

"Ruben and Ben Chilwell getting closer. Reece was out on the grass today, not training with the team but on his own. N’Golo is training on his own but a long way to go."

GOAL @goal Chelsea's injury list is no joke 🤯 Chelsea's injury list is no joke 🤯 https://t.co/RBanh1u5ZP

Those seven join Edouard Mendy, Wesley Fofana and Armando Broja as the Blues boss contends with a burgeoning injury crisis. It has been a problem that has plagued Potter's spell in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang wants to leave Chelsea and return to Barcelona

Aubameyang reportedly wants to return to the Camp Nou.

According to Spanish journalist Javi Miguel, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave Chelsea as soon as possible. The Gabonese striker is believed to have spoken to Barcelona boss Xavi over a potential return.

The former Arsenal striker only arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer from the Blaugrana for £10 million on transfer deadline day. He was signed while his former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel was at the helm.

Squawka @Squawka



14 touches

10 passes completed

1 duel won

1 touch in the opp. box

1 foul committed

0 shots



The sub is subbed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's game by numbers vs Manchester City:14 touches10 passes completed1 duel won1 touch in the opp. box1 foul committed0 shotsThe sub is subbed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's game by numbers vs Manchester City:14 touches10 passes completed1 duel won1 touch in the opp. box1 foul committed0 shotsThe sub is subbed. 😩 https://t.co/s939qbvrVr

He has struggled for form at Chelsea, scoring just three goals and providing an assist in 16 games across competitions. Miguel also reported that Barcelona have contacted La Liga to find out what salary they can offer Aubameyang.

It depends on whether Memphis Depay or Franck Kessie leave the club this January. Aubameyang made 24 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 13 goals.

