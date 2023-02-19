Graham Potter provides update on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta after he was stretchered off

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has said that Cesar Azpilicueta is currently in stable condition after being injured during his team's 1-0 Premier League loss against Southampton on Saturday (February 18).

The Blues extended their winless run in the league this term to four games at Stamford Bridge at the weekend. James Ward-Prowse's superb direct free-kick in the first half proved to be the decisive goal despite many scoring efforts from the west London side.

To exacerbate matters for the hosts, Azpilicueta suffered a nasty head injury while contesting for the ball with Sekou Mara in the 75th minute of the contest. He was given oxygen while receiving on-field treatment before being stretchered off ten minutes later by his club's medical staff.

During a post-match presser, Potter was asked about Azpilicueta and his current condition after suffering a serious head injury. He replied:

"He's in the hospital now. He is conscious and speaking to his wife. Hopefully he is in the best place, and we're monitoring him. He needs to take all the precautions we need to take now."

Azpilicueta, 33, has been a central cog for the Blues since arriving from Marseille for a fee in the region of £7 million in the summer of 2012. He has etched himself in the club's history books, becoming the first and only player to win every single major silverware at the club.

A right-footed defender adept at operating in multiple roles, the 44-cap Spain ace has made 26 appearances in the ongoing season.

Chelsea are currently without N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja due to long-term injuries.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta has no regrets about failed summer transfer to Barcelona

During an interview with The Athletic, Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta was asked if he had any regrets about his failed Barcelona move last summer. Providing an emphatic and quick response, he said:

"No, no. Never!"

Explaining his decision to remain at Chelsea, Azpilicueta continued:

"I could have signed an agreement in January to join a team as a free agent in the summer, but I never had it in my mind. I wanted to be here during a difficult situation. I had better options in terms of contract years and salary elsewhere, but that's not what I wanted to do. I've been here for over 10 years. I've had a chance to create an amazing relationship with the fans and the club. I could not leave."

Azpilicueta has 17 goals and 56 assists in 502 games across competitions for the Blues since arriving in 2012.

