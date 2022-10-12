Graham Potter provides update on Reece James' injury during Chelsea's win over AC Milan

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has opted to stay optimistic about Blues right-back Reece James' knee injury sustained during his side's recent 2-0 UEFA Champions League win at AC Milan.

James, 22, started his fourth continental fixture of the season at San Siro on Tuesday (October 11). He relished a decent outing against the Serie A champions before being substituted off in the 62nd minute. Potter replaced the defender with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Despite his absence, the Blues managed to hold on to a clean sheet as the club moved to the top of Group E with their second win on the trot in the competition. Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the west London outfit in the first half of the contest.

Reece James @ReeceJames 🫶🏽 Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one 🤞🏾 Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all🫶🏽 Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one 🤞🏾 Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all 💙🫶🏽 https://t.co/2DvHS5r4lM

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Potter shed light on the extent of James' injury. He told reporters (via Football London):

"Reece, we're hoping he'll be okay. [We'll need] 24-48 hours because it's too early to tell you anything more than that."

James has been a crucial first-team starter under Potter and has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season on a positive note. He has registered two goals and two assists in 11 appearances this campaign.

When asked whether his start as the new Chelsea head coach has been better than expected, Potter added:

"It's hard for me to say no to that as I didn't really have any expectations. I've been in football long enough to know that it's hard to expect and predict football results. The important thing is the quicker you get to know the players, the quicker you can build trust and understand them better. But it is down to the guys, the players."

He added:

"They have really responded, been very honest and responsible and they want to do well. Our job is to try to help them and to try to help them enjoy their football. There is pressure and we want to win, but if they are enjoying their football there is quality in the team."

Chelsea are next scheduled to lock horns with Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday (October 16).

B/R Football @brfootball Four straight wins in all competitions

Top of their Champions League group

11 goals scored and two conceded



Graham Potter is settling in well with Chelsea Four straight wins in all competitionsTop of their Champions League group11 goals scored and two concededGraham Potter is settling in well with Chelsea ▪️ Four straight wins in all competitions▪️ Top of their Champions League group▪️ 11 goals scored and two concededGraham Potter is settling in well with Chelsea 📈 https://t.co/50b72cVnJy

Chelsea in race to sign Mohamed Simakan

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are locked in a battle with AC Milan for the signature of RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

Simakan, 22, has a contract until June 2026 at the Red Bull Arena. He has netted one goal and laid out two assists in 13 games this season.

