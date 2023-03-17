Graham Potter reacts to Chelsea drawing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is focusing on their next game against Everton, despite being drawn with reigning champions Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

For the third year running, the big guns are set to face each other in Europe and for the second consecutive time in the last eight.

The Blues got the better of Los Blancos in 2021, winning 3-1 on aggregate en route to lifting the title. The Spanish outfit exacted revenge the following year by prevailing 5-4 on aggregate before going all the way.

Next month, Chelsea and Real Madrid are set to lock horns in the Champions League yet again.

Blues manager Potter was asked about the draw, but the Englishman insisted that he's solely focused on the clash with the Toffees on Sunday right now. In his pre-match press conference, he said (via Football.London):

"The feeling is excitement but I'd rather speak about Everton right now as that's the game tomorrow. The other stuff is far away."

The Blues overcame Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16, overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit by winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the second leg earlier this month.

The west London side have also recently posted improved results in the Premier League, beating Leeds United 1-0 and then Leicester City 3-1. Potter has, hence, been handed a new lease of life.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion coach appeared to be on the brink of getting sacked after his side's poor run of form since the turn of the year. However, three wins on the bounce have cut him some slack.

Another victory at the weekend against Everton would add further momentum to Chelsea's run as they aim to sneak into the European spots.

Chelsea looking to hit top form before Real Madrid reunion

With three wins in a row, Chelsea are slowly returning to form and will play four league matches before their reunion with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Everton, Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the sides Graham Potter's team will face in a potentially treacherous run.

It could all start on a good note, considering the Blues haven't lost to the Toffees at home since November 1994. Everton sit just one point above the relegation zone following an atrocious campaign.

Poll : 0 votes