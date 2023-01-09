Graham Potter responds to Thomas Tuchel and Roman Abramovich chants in Manchester City vs Chelsea clash

Chelsea fans sang former manager Thomas Tuchel's name as the Blues were handed a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup. Riyad Mahrez bagged a brace as Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden each picked up a goal at the Etihad Stadium.

The away fans were left distraught by their team's performance. They sang former manager Thomas Tuchel and former owner Roman Abramovich's names during the game.

Graham Potter reacted to the incident as the told the media after the game (via Football.London):

"We can't do anything but do our jobs better and work harder. We understand the supporters frustration but our job is to do our job. There are always other opinions, critcism and negativity, but that's part of the challenge."

Tuchel was surprisingly sacked by Chelsea's hierarchy at the start of the season. He was in charge of the Blues for 99 games. They won 62, drew 18, and lost 19 under the German. Tuchel guided the club to UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup glory.

Graham Potter, formerly of Brighton & Hove Albion's, was brought in as Tuchel's replacement.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK What I don’t understand is that Thomas Tuchel wasn’t allowed any time to improve the team but Graham Potter is allowed to have all the time he wants. You can blame injuries but at least get the team playing with the 11 players you have. Not accept defeat in the 1st 20 minutes. What I don’t understand is that Thomas Tuchel wasn’t allowed any time to improve the team but Graham Potter is allowed to have all the time he wants. You can blame injuries but at least get the team playing with the 11 players you have. Not accept defeat in the 1st 20 minutes.

Potter was further asked by the media whether he could get the fans back on his side. He replied:

"It’s always challenging in the Premier League and it’s always challenging here. I understand their frustration and I understand when you look at results and the team performance today that it is far away from Manchester City. That’s clear.

"We have to focus on the next day, the next match. We play on Thursday and it’s an important game for us. We need to stay together as group, support each other, and I’m sure we will get the support of the supporters when we see good performances and results.”

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacted to his team's senior players' performances

Graham Potter was quizzed about the attitude of Chelsea's senior players. He came up with a diplomatic response, saying:

"This opponent is the worst opponent you can play when things aren't going well because they can make it look like you aren't trying. I'm working with the players and I don't feel the sense of any players with a poor attitude.

"Everyone wants to try to do better but we're going through a bad moment and in these moments, you neeed somebody to blame. But at the we can't do anything."

The Blues will face Fulham at Craven Cottage in their next game where they will hope to put in a strong performance.

