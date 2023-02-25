Graham Potter reveals his kids have received death threats amid Chelsea's horrid form 

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has made a sickening revelation that his kids have been on the receiving end of death threats from fans.

The threats come after the Blues have endured a torrid run of form, winning just two of their last 14 games. Potter has come under some serious criticism for the team's bad run.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Potter mentioned the emails that he had received.

"As much as I’ve had support, I’ve had some not particularly nice emails come through that want me to die and want my kids to die. So that’s obviously not pleasant to receive," he said.

The Englishman said that he was trying to deal with the criticism in a healthy way.

"You have got to take the situation for what it is, take the criticism, but don’t get drawn into stuff that is incorrect. Try to have perspective but at the same time acknowledge the criticism and bad feeling. That’s how it should be," he said.

Potter added that the current situation with the Chelsea fans was not an enjoyable one.

"It’s a challenge and if you go to work and somebody is swearing abuse at you it’s not going to be pleasant," he added.

Despite the poor run, Potter insists that he has the support of the management. After two windows that saw Chelsea spend over £500 million, the poor results have made the fans unhappy with the manager.

Despite the backlash, Potter stated that he will strive to do his best.

"I never want to be anybody else. I don’t want to be fake. I will be me and I will do my best and if my best isn’t good enough, OK, I accept that," he said.

Chelsea are set to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday (February 26), a game that could play a massive role in Potter's future at the club.

Real Madrid show interest in Chelsea winger

La Liga giants Real Madrid could make a move for Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is the subject of interest for Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central. The 24-year-old is being looked at as a replacement for the often-injured Eden Hazard.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic 'emerges as a target for Real Madrid' as Graham Potter set to trim squad trib.al/ZpWmwPm Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic 'emerges as a target for Real Madrid' as Graham Potter set to trim squad trib.al/ZpWmwPm

The report states that, with the Blues' massive spending this season, they could look to offload players to balance their books, and Pulisic has emerged as one of the players who could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The American has had an inconsistent spell for the London outfit, struggling with injuries and never really finding a consistent patch of form. Pulisic has made just six starts in the Premier League this season and has been sidelined with a knee injury since January.

