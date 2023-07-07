Granit Xhaka accused of accepting ‘relegation’ in playing terms by journalist after leaving Arsenal for Leverkusen 

Granit Xhaka's move to Bayer Leverkusen from Arsenal is being considered a downgrade by some. As per Sport Witness, journalist Christian Finkbeiner called the move for the Switzerland international a step-down.

Writing in his column for Swiss newspaper Blick, Finkbeiner criticized Xhaka's move, given his personality to take on challenges. He wrote:

"The change is understandable for personal reasons but it is a relegation in terms of sport. And he doesn't fit the character of Xhaka. Because he has so far accepted every challenge."

The criticism seems understandable, given Xhaka helped Arsenal attain Champions League football after a long wait. The Gunners last participated in the tournament during the 2016-17 season.

The midfielder turned his career around and won the fans over after his antics created controversy a few years ago. In 2019, Xhaka walked off irritated during the Gunners' clash against Crystal Palace that ended 2-2.

After being taken off in the same game during the 61st minute, the midfielder encouraged fans to continue booing him. Cupping his ears sarcastically, he threw Arsenal shirt on the floor while walking off with no sign of urgency.

The north London outfit gave up their two-goal lead and saw their captain stroll towards the touchline when the team were in need of a winner.

Despite the fans turning on Xhaka, the midfielder remained in London and redeemed himself during Mikel Arteta's reign. The former Borussia Monchengladbach player received an ovation from the Arsenal fans during his last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Journalist Charles Watts reveals Mikel Arteta's role in Reiss Nelson signing new deal at the club

Journalist Charles Watts told Team Talk that the Gunners' boss played an important part in Reiss Nelson putting pen to paper. The north London outfit announced via social media that the 23-year-old completed the signing of his four-year contract.

According to Watts, Nelson was nearly convinced of joining Serie A after receiving an offer from AC Milan. However, Areta, who is an admirer of the England U21 international, worked hard to change his mind and keep him at the Emirates.

Watts said (via Team Talk):

"Every appearance, he was just making something happen when he came on. And he really impressed Mikel Arteta with that. He wanted to keep him and Arsenal worked hard to turn his head back towards Arsenal, rather than looking elsewhere."

Nelson got on the score sheet thrice while providing two assists from his 11 appearances in the Premier League last season.

