Granit Xhaka reacts to Arsenal man's surprise move to Aston Villa

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has reacted to Calum Chambers leaving the Gunners and joining Aston Villa.

Chambers' move to Villa Park was confirmed by his new club yesterday. It came as a surprise to many as there were no previous rumors about Steven Gerrard's side planning a move for the English defender.

Chambers, who was set to become a free agent in the summer, took to social media to look back at his time at the Emirates, writing:

"7 years and a lifetime of memories later!! A special thanks to Arsene Wenger for making it possible and all the staff at London Colney. Last but not least to all the fans that have supported me, you’ve made this experience one to remember!"

Xhaka commented the following on the 27-year-old's Instagram post:

"@calumchambers95 all the best brother"

Chambers has made just five appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, scoring one goal. He will now look to get more regular playing time at Aston Villa, who are already showing signs of improvement under Gerrard.

Calum Chambers was plagued by injuries while at Arsenal

Chambers joined the Gunners from Southampton back in the summer of 2014. He played 36 times in all competitions in his debut season, helping Arsene Wenger's team lift the FA Cup.

However, his playing time substantially fell during the 2015-16 season as Chambers played only 25 times. The versatile defender was then sent on loan to Middlesbrough at the start of the following campaign. He played just 24 Premier League matches for the Boro due to a foot injury.

Chambers returned to Arsenal for the 2017-18 season, but again made only 24 appearances across all competitions due to a hip injury. He was then loaned out to Fulham for the 2018-19 campaign, where he made 33 appearances before returning to the Emirates once again.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Calum Chambers is a Villan! 🟣 Calum Chambers is a Villan! 🟣 https://t.co/CXwX1crnsR

Chambers had a bright start to the 2019-20 season, but a cruciate ligament rupture in December saw him miss the rest of the season. The 27-year-old's recovery took longer than expected, forcing him to miss a chunk of the following campaign as well.

Overall, Chambers made 122 appearances for Arsenal, scoring five goals and laying out 10 assists. Apart from the FA Cup win in his debut season, he also won the Community Shield that same year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee