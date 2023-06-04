"Grass is not always greener", "Biggest transfer bust" - Fans react as Real Madrid announce decision to part ways with 32-year-old star

Fans have reacted on Twitter after Real Madrid announced their decision to part ways with Eden Hazard. The Belgian superstar could never really live up to the expectations following his move to the Santiago Bernabeu for a reported fee of €100 million, potentially rising to €146.1 million.

The former Chelsea winger has only been a bit-part player for Real Madrid since his move to the club in 2019. Hence, it is hardly a surprise to see Los Blancos deciding to terminate his contract one year early.

Fans have taken to Twitter to react to the club parting ways with the former Premier League Player of the Season. While some fans expressed their frustration about Hazard not being able to showcase his magic in a Los Blancos shirt, some are just happy to see him finally depart.

Here are some reactions from the fans:

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Official Real Madrid statement:



Real Madrid C. F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement by which the player is disassociated from the club as of June 30, 2023.



Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, in which he has won 8 titles: 1 European Cup, 1 Club… Official Real Madrid statement:Real Madrid C. F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement by which the player is disassociated from the club as of June 30, 2023.Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, in which he has won 8 titles: 1 European Cup, 1 Club… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨 Official Real Madrid statement:Real Madrid C. F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement by which the player is disassociated from the club as of June 30, 2023. Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, in which he has won 8 titles: 1 European Cup, 1 Club… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jY49Or5HYl

TC @totalcristiano @MadridXtra Farewell Eden. Sad it did not work out… @MadridXtra Farewell Eden. Sad it did not work out…

AMJ @CamChouVerde @MadridXtra This is already a better transfer window than 2009 @MadridXtra This is already a better transfer window than 2009

simply love @IgbinobaOsarobo @ESPNFC The grass is not always greener at the other side @ESPNFC The grass is not always greener at the other side

Anthony @Anthony_IV @ESPNFC Biggest transfer bust of the last decade. @ESPNFC Biggest transfer bust of the last decade.

Feranmi Ade-Alao @FeranmiAdeAlao

We all know that contract was over waaaayyyyy before today 🤷🏿‍♂️ @ESPNFC Finally...We all know that contract was over waaaayyyyy before today 🤷🏿‍♂️ @ESPNFC Finally...We all know that contract was over waaaayyyyy before today 🤷🏿‍♂️

KatunJahSoulJah 🔥 ♓ 🔥♓ 🔥 @IncredibleKatun @ESPNFC Football is so cruel. One of da finest players ever to grace da turf. Wishing u da very best Eden. Football game is very proud of u @ESPNFC Football is so cruel. One of da finest players ever to grace da turf. Wishing u da very best Eden. Football game is very proud of u 👏

Badder lee @IbiyemiIbraheem @MadridXtra What a day , don Perez is back in business 🥺 @MadridXtra What a day , don Perez is back in business 🥺

Hazard's time at the Spanish capital club has been severely injury-stricken with the Belgian missing a total of 88 games due to various injury issues. He made only 76 appearances for Real Madrid over the course of four seasons, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists.

He made only 10 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. During his time at the Bernabeu, Hazard won eight trophies including one Champions League, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

Carlo Ancelotti hints at 2 Real Madrid stars leaving in the summer

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted at the possible exits of Nacho and Dani Ceballos by claiming that their future is in their own hands. Los Blancos look set for an overhaul with Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard having already left the club.

Nacho and Ceballos are out of contract after this month and are widely tipped for exits from the Santiago Bernabeu. On being asked about the futures of the duo, Ancelotti said, as quoted by Madrid Xtra:

"Nacho and Ceballos have everything very clear and are waiting for the end of the season to decide. It's all in their hands."

Nacho has been at Real Madrid since the start of his professional career in 2011 but has never been able to establish his place in the starting XI. However, he has been a solid squad player for the Spanish giants.

Meanwhile, after two loan terms with Arsenal, Ceballos returned to the club last summer but has rarely been handed starts by Ancelotti. With Jude Bellingham potentially on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu, his minutes could get further reduced.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes