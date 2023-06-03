Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hinted at possible exits of Nacho and Dani Ceballos after saying that their future is in their own hands.

Los Blancos are set for a spate of farewells this summer with Marco Asensio confirmed to leave and a few more set to follow suit. Nacho and Ceballos are out of contracts after this month and are widely touted to leave in search of pastures anew.

Intensifying the speculations are Ancelotti's recent words, hinting that the players could indeed leave Real Madrid (via Madrid Xtra):

"Nacho and Ceballos have everything very clear and are waiting for the end of the season to decide. It's all in their hands."

Nacho has been at Real Madrid since the start of his professional career in 2011 but has never nailed down a starting berth due to presence of bigger names in the squad. At 33, he's perhaps looking to wind down somewhere else.

Meanwhile, after two loan terms with Arsenal, Ceballos returned to Real Madrid last summer but faces competition for a starting berth. It's only set to get tougher with the impending arrival of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who's strongly linked with the club this summer.

Los Blancos are keen for Ceballos to stay on, while reports from The Athletic suggest he's considering a new three-year contract offer to remain at the club till 2026.

Ceballos has been a key player for Real Madrid

It has been a tumultuous campaign off the pitch for Dani Ceballos, who had been linked with an exit numerous times, but on it, he has been class.

The Spaniard is elegant in possession and has displayed his terrific passing range, while his work off the ball has been the secret sauce behind his success. Ceballos is excellent at hounding opposition players with close marking and has demonstrated superb positional awareness.

He's adept at making tackles, averaging 1.4 per game in La Liga this season and completing 92% of his passes. In 45 appearances this season, the 26-year-old has made nine assists across competitions. No wonder Madrid want Ceballos to stay.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes