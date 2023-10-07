“Grateful that he took his chance” – Raheem Sterling lavishes praise on Chelsea teammate after 4-1 win at Burnley

In the wake of Chelsea's spirited victory over Burnley, Raheem Sterling expressed admiration for his teammate and colleague Nicolas Jackson. The young forward's performance in the second half played a significant role in their 4-1 triumph at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Following a minor setback by going 1-0 down, the Blues showcased strength of character by overturning their situation to clinch an away win. This victory for Mauricio Pochettino's squad marks a consecutive win streak in the Premier League, coming after their recent win against Fulham.

Raheem Sterling, who notably contributed a goal during the Burnley match, acknowledged Jackson's impactful display. At just 22, the forward's introduction during the match's midpoint was nothing short of influential.

He showcased his prowess by scoring Chelsea's fourth goal, marking his third for the season. Demonstrating quickness in the box, Jackson artfully created an opening to confidently strike with his dominant left foot.

His efforts didn't go unnoticed, as Sterling was quick to praise him in a conversation with the BBC's Match of the Day (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“Nicolas Jackson is energetic, he gets about, helps the team defensively and he makes good runs. Grateful that he took his chance."

Paul Merson hails Raheem Sterling's masterclass in Chelsea's triumph over Burnley

The Blues' stellar 4-1 win over Burnley was made even more notable by Raheem Sterling's awe-inspiring performance on the field. Despite trailing initially, Chelsea worked hard to mark an authoritative victory at Turf Moor, with Sterling's contribution being particularly remarkable.

The former Manchester City winger steered them towards their success, as he played an instrumental role in all four of the team's goals. His involvement wasn't just about scoring, but setting the tempo and creating opportunities.

Paul Merson was effusive in his praise for Sterling, telling Sky Sports (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“I thought Sterling was outstanding. From box to box this season Chelsea have been alright, it’s just putting the ball of the net. I’ve said over recent weeks, soon they’re going to put four or five past someone. Today, it came off. It was all down to Sterling. He was absolutely outstanding."

Merson was especially vocal about Sterling's conspicuous absence from Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, deeming it a significant oversight:

“It beats me (he’s not in the England squad). He has his ups and down games. But when he has his good games, he’s the X factor.”

Sterling's commendable footwork was evident when he skillfully dispatched a left-footed shot, sealing the Blues' third goal. His cross inadvertently led to Ameen Al Dakhil's own goal, which helped in equalizing the score in the first half.

Furthermore, he was pivotal in the sequence leading to Cole Palmer's penalty, ensuring the 2-1 comeback lead.