“Great feeling, great memories” – Cristiano Ronaldo reminisces ‘special goal’ while playing as a 17-year-old for Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo has looked back upon the first goal of his senior football career, revealing that he will always remember the milestone match for Sporting CP.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has played for some of the biggest teams in Europe, winning all the most coveted accolades on offer. He has shattered and created numerous records, many of which are bound to stand the test of time.

Ronaldo’s journey to greatness started in Portugal, with one of the most celebrated clubs in the country, Sporting CP. On 7 October 2002, just over a week after making his Primeira Liga debut, the Portugal skipper scored his first-ever goal in senior football. In the 34th minute, then-17-year-old Ronaldo went on a solo run and found the back of Moreirense FC’s net. It was one of the five goals the legendary forward scored for Sporting CP (31 appearances) before joining Manchester United.

Appearing on LiveScore’s Memorable Matches YouTube program, Ronaldo fondly reminisced about his first strike for Sporting.

“Well, I see the first games of my career on Sporting. Very good memory. This one. It's easy because would be impossible if I did not really remember my first goal.

“It was a special goal. One of the clubs in my heart, which is Sporting was in Alvalade, the stadium memories. Unbelievable. And I did a very good goal. 17 years old. So great feeling, great memories.”

Cristiano Ronaldo doubled his tally with another fine strike in the fifth minute of injury time, propelling Sporting to a 3-0 victory over Moreirense.

Barcelona coach Xavi feels Cristiano Ronaldo will be challenged in Saudi Arabia

Over a month after seeing his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual consent, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The Portugal international has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al Nassr and is expected to receive an astronomical salary of $200 million, inclusive of promotional deals.

The Portuguese superstar’s move has been criticized by many, with them calling it a step down in his career. Barcelona boss Xavi disagrees with the narrative, as he feels the 37-year-old would be pushed by very capable Saudi Pro League teams.

“He has signed for one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, but it's a challenge. This league is very complicated. I played against several of their teams when I coached Al Sadd. It will be a challenge,” Xavi said (via GOAL).

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make his Al Nassr debut due to a two-match ban subjected upon him by the FA. He was penalized in November for batting the phone off an Everton fan’s hands back in April.

Ronaldo's highly-anticipated debut could come against Saudi Pro League opponent Ettifaq on 22 January.

