"Great news hearing you're now a Blue" - Ben Chilwell makes hilarious Instagram post as Olivia Rodrigo attends Chelsea's game against Liverpool

Grammy-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo has seemingly become a Chelsea fan after attending her first-ever football game.

The singer is currently vacationing in London and hitting all the city's top spots, including Stamford Bridge.

The 2023-24 season of the Premier League has officially kicked off, with the Blues drawing against Liverpool 1-1 at Stamford Bridge last Sunday. Luis Diaz scored the first goal before Chelsea caught up with a goal from Axel Disasi.

After the game, Rodrigo posted on social media of her time at Stamford Bridge, including posing with defender Ben Chilwell on the pitch.

The club's official page posted the picture of the pair holding a number 8 jersey with the singer's name on the back.

"New Chelsea fan unlocked: @OliviaRodrigo," the caption read.

Rodrigo took over the team's official Instagram page to greet their fans.

"Hey, my name’s Olivia Rodrigo ,and today I am at the Bridge for my very first football game. I had the best time and I’m so happy that I got to come," she said in a story.

Ben Chillwell also gave the singer a shoutout on his Instagram and cheekily welcomed her as a member of the Blues.

Meet Chelsea's new signing: Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is the talk of the town at the moment after he signed with Chelsea for a record fee of £100m ($127.4m), plus add-ons. The Ecuadorian became the most expensive British transfer of all time.

Caicedo happens to be a fan of his new club as well. While speaking at a press conference, the 21-year-old called N'Golo Kante and Claude Makelele his idols when he was a child.

"Makelele and Kante were an inspiration to me. They were so humble on the pitch. I think I can say we share similar qualities, but they were better. But now I am going to give everything for this club because they did so much for me," he said.

He also spoke about how he couldn't wait to give his best to the fans and how amazing it was to be at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"When I was a kid, I supported Chelsea and used to watch the games. Now it is amazing to be here. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I can’t wait to start with the guys, to give my best, and to write my own story," he added.

The Blues signed Caicedo, one of the most sought-after midfielders in this summer's transfer saga, from Brighton. Liverpool were also in the race to sign the Ecuadorian, but Chelsea placed a higher bid in the end.

The 21-year-old midfielder has joined his new teammates in London and will likely be involved in the next game against West Ham United on August 20th.