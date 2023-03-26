"Great news" - Jose Enrique reacts to reports claiming Liverpool star will be fit for massive PL clash against Manchester City

Liverpool fans can breathe a sigh of relief as reports suggest that Cody Gakpo will be available for their crucial match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on April 1st.

Former Reds player and pundit Jose Enrique expressed his delight at the news on social media. He tweeted the words "Great news Reds" with three hands-clapping emojis.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Great news reds Great news reds 👏👏👏

Gakpo was forced to withdraw from the Netherlands squad during the ongoing international break due to a virus. However, Football Insider sources have confirmed that the 23-year-old is expected to recover in time to feature in the highly-anticipated clash against the defending Premier League champions.

Since his January transfer to Liverpool, Gakpo has made a significant impact, scoring four goals in eight Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side. His dynamic playing style and ability to find the back of the net in recent games have made him a valuable asset for the club.

Liverpool currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, with 42 points from 26 matches. They are seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played two more games. A win against Manchester City would be a significant boost to their hopes of securing a top-four finish and qualifying for next season's Champions League.

With Gakpo likely to be fit for the upcoming fixture, the Anfield faithful will be hoping that he can help propel the team to victory over their fierce rivals. Klopp will be counting on the young forward to deliver the goods as they seek to close the gap on the teams ahead of them in the table.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



Full story: Liverpool are confident Cody Gakpo will be available to face Manchester City despite his withdrawal from international duty | @dmlynch Full story: footballinsider247.com/sources-critic… Liverpool are confident Cody Gakpo will be available to face Manchester City despite his withdrawal from international duty | @dmlynch Full story: footballinsider247.com/sources-critic… https://t.co/AWv6wasEDV

Liverpool prepare double-swoop for the summer transfer window

Reports from Italy suggest that the Reds have their sights set on a £150 million double swoop for Brighton midfield maestros Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

According to Calciomercato (via TeamTalk), the Argentine Mac Allister would come at a hefty price of around £66.1 million. On the other hand, his South American counterpart Caicedo has been valued at a staggering £90 million. The pair would provide a significant boost to Liverpool's midfield, which has been showing signs of aging.

However, this is a deal that would not come without significant hurdles. Caicedo, in particular, was the subject of much interest in the January transfer window, but opted to remain on the south coast, signing a lucrative new contract. Furthermore, Brighton will undoubtedly be reluctant to let go of two of their star players in one transfer window.

Poll : 0 votes