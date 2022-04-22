“Great opportunity to be part of something so great” – Lewis Hamilton opens up on ‘incredibly exciting’ involvement in Chelsea takeover bid

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is excited by the prospect of being involved in the Chelsea takeover bid.

The Brit has pledged investment into Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, along with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

The Mercedes driver understands the magnitude of being involved with a Premier League giant like Chelsea and is looking forward to the same. The 37-year-old F1 driver was quoted as saying the following by BBC Sport:

"Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the world. When I heard about the opportunity, I was like wow, this is a great opportunity to be part of something so great. Sir Martin took time to speak to me on the phone and explain to me his and his team's goals if they were to win the bid, which was incredibly exciting and very much aligned with my values."

He added the following when asked about the involvement of tennis star Serena Williams:

"We spoke about it. I told her I was going to be involved and she was happy to join."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton confirms his interest in being a part of Sir Martin Broughton's consortium seeking to buy Chelsea BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton confirms his interest in being a part of Sir Martin Broughton's consortium seeking to buy Chelsea 🔵 https://t.co/x9SgsPXNs7

Both world-renowned athletes have decided to pledge £10 million to the cause. However, the BBC reports that neither Williams nor Hamilton will have any say in the footballing decisions made at the club.

The Premier League side are currently functioning on a special license from the UK government after their Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned. Chelsea are in search of a new owner and will be hoping to get one before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, is currently competing in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy as part of the 2022 Formula 1 season. The 37-year-old Mercedes star has made a struggling start to the season, having amassed just 28 points from the first three races.

Chelsea take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday

Chelsea will face fellow London side West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, 24 April. Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in mid-week.

The west London club are currently third in the Premier League table, having accumulated 62 points from 31 matches. The Blues are presently five points clear of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee