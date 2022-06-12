"Great players have had these periods" - Benzema uses Cristiano Ronaldo example to defend France teammate's poor form

France forward Karim Benzema has come to the defense of his international teammate Antoine Griezmann following the latter's poor run of form.

The Atletico Madrid man is currently suffering a severe goal drought that has seen him fail to score in his last 28 matches for club and country.

However, Benzema has backed him teammate to rediscover his best form and stated that even the best in history have had rough patches in their careers. He also highlighted Griezmann's other contributions to the squad apart from scoring goals.

"All the great players have had these periods, whether it's Zidane, Ronaldo or Cristiano Ronaldo. We're not here to point the finger at a player, he'll come back, he'll score. He has to continue to help the 'crew.'"

Antoine Griezmann was handed a start in the 1-1 draw away to Austria in the UEFA Nations League on Friday. However, he failed to make a mark in the game and was hauled off for eventual goalscorer Kylian Mbappe in the 83rd minute.

His failure to hit the mark saw his goal drought extend to 28 matches for club and country. He has also failed to find the back of the net in his last six matches for France.

The former Real Sociedad man had the worst season of his career last term, scoring just three goals in 29 La Liga matches.

Antoine Griezmann's poor form could see him lose his place with France

Croatia v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

France have one of the most talented squads in world football at the moment, with as many as two or three top-class players jostling for each position.

This leaves little margin for error, particularly in attack where Didier Deschamps is blessed with a lot of riches.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema are guaranteed starters and are also in fine form at club and international level.

However, Griezmann's patchy displays could see him lose his regular spot.

The 30-year-old is a firm favorite of Didier Deschamps and has played a key role in France's triumphs over the last few years.

But with the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Ousmane Dembele currently in fine form, Deschamps might consider making changes to his regular attack.

Griezmann remains one of the best forwards in the world and can still decide the outcome of matches. The onus is on him to turn things around and overcome his current struggles.

