“Great tribute to a true legend” - Fans react as Liverpool confirm Sven Goran Eriksson will be part of management team for legends game

Fans reacted positively after Liverpool have announced that Sven Goran Eriksson will be a part of the Reds Legends management team for the game against Ajax Legends. The charity match is set to take place on March 23 and fans were happy after the Merseyside club announced Eriksson's involvement.

The former England, Mexico, and Ivory Coast boss has coached clubs across the globe. He has been the manager of Lazio, Sampdoria, Benfica, Manchester City, Leicester City, and more in his career.

Eriksson's managerial career lasted for over 42 years. He was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and revealed he has a year to live at the most (via Sky Sports).

Eriksson, now 76, is a fan favorite and is considered a legend of the beautiful game. Fans were buzzing after Liverpool's latest announcement, with one supported writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"Amazing gesture."

Another fan commented:

"Great tribute to a true legend of the game! A childhood dream for him coming true!"

Here are some of the best reactions across social media after the Reds announced Sven Goran Eriksson as part of the managerial team for the game against Ajax Legends:

Jurgen Klopp has welcomed the idea of Sven Goran Eriksson being Liverpool manager for a day

Sven Goran Eriksson has managed some of the biggest clubs and nations during his managerial career but was never in charge of Liverpool.

Eriksson has previously said that he was a fan of the Anfield club. After Eriksson went public with the diagnosis of his recent disease, Jurgen Klopp welcomed the idea of the legendary manager being in charge of the Reds for a day. Klopp said (via The Guardian):

“He’s very welcome to come here and he can sit in my seat in my office and do my job for a day if he wants. That’s no problem.”

The recent induction of Eriksson to the Reds' managerial team for the Legends game is a classy gesture from the Merseysiders, which once again proves why they are one of the most followed clubs in world football.