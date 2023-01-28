“Greatest ever pundit”, “Never change” – Fans in love with Manchester United legend after his hilarious suggestion to Guardiola

Manchester United legend Roy Keane sent Twitter into hysterics when he advised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to smile more. The Spanish coach gave a frosty interview ahead of his side's FA Cup fourth-round 1-0 win over Arsenal on Friday (January 27).

Guardiola was interviewed by ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke and was asked several questions regarding the Gunners boss Mikel Arteta's team selection. The City manager refused to comment on the six changes that his counterpart made.

The Spaniard was also unwilling to give an insight into his relationship with his former assistant coach Arteta. He did say that his compatriot was more than welcome to join him for a drink after the match at the Etihad.

The broadcast then cut back to the ITV studio where presenter Mark Pougatch, Keane, and Ian Wright reacted to the interview. Pougatch stated:

"He wasn’t very chatty was he? And that was Gabriel being nice. What was that all about?'"

Keane's colleague and Arsenal icon Ian Wright responded:

"It looked like hard work for him, didn't it? It's funny because I never hear anything out of those interviews... Pep always seems like someone who doesn't want to be doing them. It's really strange because I thought Gabe was on good form. He wasn't being nasty."

Keane then had the studio in laughter when he made the hilarious comment:

"I think Pep should smile a bit more... and that's coming from me."

The former Manchester United captain is renowned for his hard-hitting analysis while working as a pundit. Twitter caught wind of Keane's hysterical comments, and one fan even dubbed him as the best pundit in the game.

Here's how supporters reacted to the Manchester United great's hilarious one-liner:

Manchester United legend Keane's best one-liners during his punditry years

You could run a montage of Keane's hilarious comments over the years in punditry. The Irishman has created headlines with damning verdicts on performances, celebrations, and his opinion on his former Old Trafford club.

Aston Villa saved themselves from relegation in 2020. The squad partied in the dressing room. However, Keane wasn't having any of it, responding on Sky Sports:

"Delighted for Dean Smith. Big achievement. Celebrations, listen: slightly over the top but good luck to them.”

Keane has also been heavily critical of Manchester United duo David de Gea and Harry Maguire over the years. He was particularly scathing after the Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in 2020, saying (via the Mirror):

"Maguire and De Gea, I wouldn't even let them on the bus after the game. Get a taxi back to Manchester."

Keane was a massive defender of Cristiano Ronaldo during his unceremonious departure from Old Trafford last November. He claimed that Erik ten Hag had disrespected his former United teammate:

"I think Manchester United are just showing disrespect to Ronaldo... I think the manager holding onto him, okay, you say you need options, but if you don’t hold onto Ronaldo to sit on the bench."

