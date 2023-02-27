“Greatest playmaker of all time”, “Europe’s best duo” – Fans salute Lionel Messi after his ‘unbelievable assist’ for Kylian Mbappe in PSG win

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were at their sumptuous best on Sunday (26 February) as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) cruised to a 3-0 away win against Olympique de Marseille (OM).

Fans were left in awe of the Argentina icon's performance as he laid out two assists and scored one himself. Mbappe opened the scoring in the 25th minute after he was played through on goal by Messi with a simple yet effective through ball.

The France international returned the favor four minutes later as he squared the ball to PSG's No. 10 from the byline. The 35-year-old made no mistake and doubled his team's lead at the Stade Velodrome.

It was, however, PSG's third goal that truly showcased the two superstars' brilliance. Lionel Messi clipped the ball over OM's defense to put Kylian Mbappe through on goal once again.

Instead of bringing the ball down and controlling it first, the former AS Monaco forward executed a first-time left-footed volley to perfection. Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter after Les Parisiens' near-flawless third goal against Marseille.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom '25: Mbappé goal, Messi assist.

'29 Messi goal, Mbappé assist.

'55 Mbappé goal, Messi assist.



TM @TotalLeoMessi



Messi: 29 goals, 20 assist

Mbappe: 38 goals, 8 assist



BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Just look at that assist from Messi. Filthy! Just look at that assist from Messi. Filthy! 😂

Trisha Sherman @TrishaSherman17 @TheEuropeanLad He is legit the only player itw who can pull off such a pass @TheEuropeanLad He is legit the only player itw who can pull off such a pass

𝘐𝘮𝘢𝘮 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘸𝘰𝘰𝘥 @nakwaati Mbappe Assists Messi. Messi assists Mbappe. WHAT IS THIS MELODY Mbappe Assists Messi. Messi assists Mbappe. WHAT IS THIS MELODY

ruben 🇲🇰😮‍💨 @ruben__goat ‍ Messi assist. Mbappe goal. The best players itw combine again Messi assist. Mbappe goal. The best players itw combine again 😮‍💨 https://t.co/bKXe4VoQvY

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi lined up as opponents in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and scored a combined five goals in regular time. They have proven to be even more dangerous when they wear the same colors.

The two have a combined tally of 46 goals and 23 assists in 57 games across competitions this campaign. They are a major reason behind PSG's eight-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table after 25 matches.

PSG boss pleased after Lionel Messi helped Kylian Mbappe equal club record in Marseille win

Kylian Mbappe became just the second player in history to score 200 goals for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when he netted a brace against Marseille.

Lionel Messi set him up for both his goals, which took the Frenchman level with Edinson Cavani's record tally of 200 goals for Les Parisiens. The Uruguay icon achieved the feat in 301 games.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Messi



Messi has also two assists for Mbappé tonight…



…and Leo’s also gonna win “The Best” FIFA Award on Monday in Paris 🥇 Lionel Messi scores 700 club goals in his incredible career — 28 goals with PSG & 672 with BarcelonaMessi has also two assists for Mbappé tonight……and Leo’s also gonna win “The Best” FIFA Award on Monday in Paris 🥇 Lionel Messi scores 700 club goals in his incredible career — 28 goals with PSG & 672 with Barcelona ⭐️🇦🇷 #MessiMessi has also two assists for Mbappé tonight……and Leo’s also gonna win “The Best” FIFA Award on Monday in Paris 🥇 https://t.co/ylyQXbQrgh

Mbappe, meanwhile, has taken 55 fewer games to hit the 200 mark. Speaking after the game, a pleased Christophe Galtier told reporters (h/t PSGTalk):

"He has just equaled a beautiful record, so we have a thought for Edinson (Cavani) who was a great striker for PSG. We all assume that Kylian will beat this record, and he is surely the best striker in the world.

“He goes fast, and he does everything fast, with a lot of density. And he knows how to be present in the big meetings, that’s also the sign of great players.”

