“Greatest of all time and it’s not even close” – Fans react as highlights of Lionel Messi’s incredible 91-goal year in 2012 goes viral on Twitter

Lionel Messi, who is widely hailed as one of the best of all time, scored a whopping 91 goals in 2012. Nine years later, his fans were found celebrating a neat goal compilation on Twitter, showing Lionel Messi in all his glory for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi was with the Barcelona senior team for 16 long years, between 2005 and 2021. The Argentina international tore through La Masia to establish himself as one of the first names on the senior team sheet and never looked back.

For the majority of his Barcelona career, Lionel Messi did not tie himself down to a specific role. He used to just roam around, looking for match-winning opportunities. Lionel Messi’s ingenuity saw him score a whopping 672 goals for Barcelona and provide 301 assists in only 778 games.

Messi won ten La Ligas, four Champions Leagues, and six Ballons d’Or during his time with Barcelona, which demonstrates how prolific he was for the Catalans. In 2012, Messi’s goalscoring prowess reached its apex, with the forward scoring a mind-numbing 91 goals over the 12 months for club and country. It made Lionel Messi the record-holder for most goals scored in a calendar year.

Messi scored 59 goals in La Liga, 13 in the Champions League, five in the Copa del Rey, and two in the Super Cup for Barcelona. The magician was in imperious form for Argentina as well. Lionel Messi rippled the netting 12 times for his country in 2012.

With 2021 drawing to a close, Lionel Messi’s fans on Twitter are turning back time and taking it to the good old days. Here is how they have reacted to Lionel Messi’s record-breaking 91-goal season in 2012:

Surprisingly, Lionel Messi’s exploits in the league were not enough for Barcelona to win La Liga in 2012. Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid came out on top that season, much to the displeasure of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.

PSG chief Leonardo defends Lionel Messi

PSG sporting director Leonardo has taken a shot at people who criticize Lionel Messi, claiming the Argentine’s critics don’t understand the game itself. Messi has often been criticized for not running enough without the ball, which Leonardo considers to be baseless.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball PSG sporting director Leonardo has taken a shot at people who criticize Lionel Messi for his work rate, claiming the Argentine’s haters don’t understand football. dlvr.it/SFjcj6 PSG sporting director Leonardo has taken a shot at people who criticize Lionel Messi for his work rate, claiming the Argentine’s haters don’t understand football. dlvr.it/SFjcj6

The PSG boss believes every player, including someone as hardworking as Idrissa Gueye, simply walks around the pitch every now and then. Accoridng to the PSG chief, Lionel Messi’s knack for doing so should not draw criticism from people who understand football.

