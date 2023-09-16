“Greedy selfish players can get away with it” – Mark Goldbridge launches attack on Manchester United superstar after loss to Brighton

YouTuber and radio presenter Mark Goldbridge has lambasted Marcus Rashford for staying on in Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (September 16).

The Red Devils fell to a disappointing 3-1 home defeat - their fourth straight league loss to Brighton. Having made their worst start to a league season since the 2014-15 campaign, United sunk to consecutive losses, having lost 3-1 at Arsenal just before the international break.

An excellent Brighton side ran riot at Old Trafford, with Danny Welbeck opening after 20 minutes. Pascal Gross doubled their lead in the 53rd minute before Joao Pedro ended the game as a contest 19 minutes from time.

Hannibal Mejbri pulled one back with a stunning strike two minutes later. However, it was too little too late as United dropped to 12th in the standings following their third loss in five games.

Goldridge had a go at Rashford for staying on despite not contributing to his team's play, tweeting:

"I like Rashford, but how much longer can he be allowed to just play the game he wants and not pass. It's so destructive to teamplay."

In another tweet, Goldbridge called Rashford 'greedy':

"Rashford is too greedy."

With United down by two goals, Erik ten Hag kept Rashford and brought on Anthony Martial for Rasmus Hojlund. That incensed Goldbridge, who tweeted:

"Hojlund off???? Rashford stays on.....what message does that send? Greedy selfish players can get away with it."

The loss to Brighton was United's first at home in 31 games across competitions, winning 27 times, including both league games this season.

Meanwhile, Brighton moved to the top four with 12 points, three behind Manchester City, who remain perfect after five games.

"We had chances to get back into the game" - Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen

Manchester United made a bright start to the game - dominating early proceedings - but their profligacy came back to haunt them. Brighton opened the scoring with their first notable chance on goal, and the visitors didn't look back.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen, who started against Brighton at Old Trafford, acknowledged that his side didn't capitalise on their chances when they were in the ascendancy.

The Dane told BBC Match of the Day:

"It is a heavy one. We have to look at ourselves. We changed some things but we are disappointed. In the first half, we had a lot of moments, had good control. They had a lot of possession but not many chances."

He added:

"They then score with their first chance and the system they play they keep the ball a lot and we had to chase it down. But we still had chances to get back into the game."

Manchester United next travel to Bayern Munich for their UEFA Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday (September 20). Danish side FC Copenhagen and Turkish giants Galatasaray are the other teams in the group.